Four candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Lakeville Area School Board, while two had filed for two open seats on the Lakeville City Council as of Wednesday morning.
All three School Board incumbents – Bob Erickson, Judy Keliher and Terry Lind – had filed along with Katie Ruberto.
Ruberto is the mother of a fifth-grader in the Lakeville schools, a college educator, a program management professional with 20 years of business experience and a community advocate. She has a doctorate degree in business administration, according to her campaign website.
Two candidates who had already announced their intention to run for Lakeville City Council have filed for the two open, four-year seats as of Wednesday morning.
Incumbent Council Member Luke Hellier and former Apple Valley Police Captain John Bermel had filed. The other expiring term on the council is held by Brian Wheeler.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
All candidates
• must be eligible to vote in Minnesota
• must have not filed for another office at the upcoming primary or general election
• must be 21 years of age or more upon assuming office must have maintained residence in their district for at least 30 days before the general election.
Candidates can withdraw within the filing period or two days at the end of the filing period.
For more information visit sos.state.mn.us.
