The former Farmington city administrator Peter Herlofsky passed away peacefully at his Farmington home on Nov. 10, 2021.
Herlofsky, 77, served as Farmington city administrator from 2006 for five years when he led city hall staff until when he resigned in March 2011 and announced his retirement. During his leadership tenure, the city opened a brand, new city hall and transformed the former city hall into a new senior center called the Rambling River Center.
The city of Farmington witnessed growth spurts in population and residential housing that broke ground as the town continued to blossom into a south metro Twin Cities suburb. Farmington saw many city parks come to fruition and offer the community new green spaces to explore the great outdoors.
The City of Farmington administration shared condolences with the family after the word of Peter’s passing. “The City is thankful for Peter’s involvement in the creation of the beautiful City Hall building and acknowledge his strong leadership abilities,” the city wrote in a press release.
During his civic career, Herlofsky worked as a city and county administrator in Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan. He also worked overseas in Saudi Arabia.
Herlofsky is survived by his wife, Georgene of 55 years of marriage; his son Peter (Nicole) and daughter Susan (Geoff Isaacman); his siblings, Carol Klein (Maury), William (Hitomi), Paul (Deb), Mary Larson (Jamie), Luanne Kordiak (Tom), and many grandchildren.
During his life, his family said Peter loved devoting free time to exploring nature with family and friends and he loved hanging out with grandchildren as they loved to play hockey, football, baseball, soccer, and tennis.
“He came to life as a grandparent with trips to the zoo, pitching baseballs, birthdays, school events and sleepovers,” the obituary said.
The family reported how Peter shared he was grateful for his co-workers and work experiences that led him to explore world travel.
The public can honor Peter’s life on Friday, Nov. 26 with a visitation at 10 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Cremation Society of MN, located at 7110 France Ave., in Edina.
The family requests only those who are vaccinated attend the service and face masks are required.
In lieu of giving flowers, the family requests a tribute gift to Struthers Parkinson's Center.
