Public invited to grand opening
celebration this Saturday, Nov. 6
Farmtown Nutrition is a new hotspot to pick up a cool, healthy pick-me-up drink like a refreshing infused tea or healthy, frothy protein shake.
“This is a brand, new adventure,” said Jenny Cunningham of Rosemount.
Watching her husband Randy go off to work happy each day, Jenny wanted that same passion for her work.
Sharing how her husband works as a supervisor for Dakota County Parks, Jenny knew she wanted to find a career path that gave her that same enthusiasm and fulfillment. “He is just excited to go to work every day, I didn’t have that,” she said.
She decided to take a risk and change her career pathway.
“I actually worked as a medical coder for close to 10 years, and for the last six years and I worked at home,” she said.
Working at home, Jenny desired a more social job, remembering she was quite good at bartending and mixing drinks. She missed the camaraderie and community in this kind of service profession.
Then friends who own nutrition shops in Wisconsin and South Carolina reached out to her and her husband to ask them if they had contemplated becoming entrepreneurs. “They said “what would you think of opening your own shop?” she said.
“Are you kidding? I thought how fun would that be because I used to bartend way back in my younger years." Jokingly, Jenny knew this would be a fun endeavor, adding with good humor “No one would be falling asleep at my bar.”
The couple began looking into nutrition shops and potential locations and realized there were quite a few nutritional drink shop locations in the south metro that drew crowds who were looking for healthy drinks. Then when they found this open retail commercial space in the Pilot Knob strip mall, they knew it would be perfect.
Farmtown Nutrition opened on Sept. 23.
“We don’t have any children, so we were ready to take a big risk and be down to one income for now,” Cunningham said. After all, she said she realized how life will not give you any rewards if you do not take risks.
Back in 2014, the couple moved to Minnesota from Hayward, Wis., and decided to join Lifetime Fitness in Eagan. They soon discovered power lifting.
“We hired a personal trainer to show us the way and who said you guys are really strong, and said have you ever thought about power lifting?”
“I thought that was hilarious and I said “Girls don’t powerlift,” she said, truly thinking powerlifting was strictly a male sport.
Today Jenny, 41, holds four state records in powerlifting. She achieved a weightlifting record in the deadlift that means she could lift a weight bar from the ground up to her hips, She also broke a record on the bench press weight lifting that is a single weight-lifting sport. The couple enjoy competing within different federations and have found powerlifting to be a healthy workout.
Jenny chose the name Farmtown Nutrition because the small business title has a community sounding name. She said her high school friend designed her graphic logo depicting a green leaf on top of a barn image. She thinks this image communicates the health factor in the drink with the green leaf and the farmland in Farmington with the bar graphic. “I thought this is perfect and simple and modern,” she said.
Farmtown Nutrition initially scheduled a grand opening on Oct. 9. But her mother was sick as she had been fighting colon cancer for four years. The couple delayed the shop opening to care for her mother who unfortunately passed away on this day. The couple shut down the shop for a few days to be with her mother before she passed.
“It was weird, in an awful way, but it was like she planned it,” she said. Cunningham believes her mother was giving her blessing to move forward with this new business and career endeavor that would become her future.
“I could hear her talking to me and saying “Go back to work, and I feel like she planned it that way,” Cunningham said.
“My Mom had a strong Catholic faith and a sister from her parish told my grandmother the day she passed on Oct. 9 that on that day Mother Mary had taken her right away to heaven,” she said. Cunningham feels her mother's spirit with her at work and is happy her Mom was able to see the shop and helped to place stickers on cups before the shop's opening.
Working in her new shop has become therapeutic for Jenny as she loves welcoming guests and neighbors into Farmtown Nutrition.
Each healthy custom shake is blended with essential vitamins and micronutrients like aloe that support digestive health, and each infused cold tea provides energy and antioxidants. A full menu of flavored protein shakes offer customers fun flavors like Oatmeal Cookie, Rocky Road and Purple Rain, a grape-flavored shake. Cool teas offer different infused nutrients like a scoop of collagen in the Beauty and the Beast tea, or the tropical Blue Hawaiian that is a customer favorite.
“A lot of the high school kids are getting the Watermelon Thunder that is a kind of a little sour,” and tastes similar to the chewy Sour Patch Kids candy, she said.
In the past month, Cunningham thanks the community that has shown strong support to her shop and are returning to Farmtown Nutrition.
“We have always loved Farmington and I have got my hair cut by my friend in Farmington, and we have always been around the area and we thought it is beautiful down here, and we think Farmington and Lakeville are all part of the same town anyway.”
Farmtown Nutrition, located in Suite E at 18450 Pilot Knob Road, invites the public to the grand opening opening celebration slated for Saturday, Nov. 6. The community can come try samples of the shakes and teas served with cookies. Guests can have fun playing games to win prizes and become a part of shop drawings.
