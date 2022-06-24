Farmington young lad wins the 2022 Dew Days Medallion Hunt Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Winner Eli Janke Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to Eli Janke who found the 2022 Dew Days Medallion in the hunt this week. He located the medallion within Distad Park, formerly known as North Creek park.The cleverly worded 2022 Dew Days Medallion Hunt clues: You know the drill, the hunt is the thrill, no swimming no climbing, no digging just rhyming, so look all around, but leave it as foundClue #1: Have no fear, we’re back this year.25 to choose from which will it be?Search high and low, or wait-and-see, can’t spill the beanstoo early my dear, for now all I can say, there is water nearClue #2: There’s lots to do, if you’re ignoring the cluesBut if you go for a walk in this northern parkOur golden swag may be in the bagDon’t go fishing or swing or slideDon’t look near the ground and it may be foundClue #3: Don’t park in the lot if you want a short trotThe lift bridge is the clue to find what is dueClue #4: 18 years is a very long timeHe did such a good job, a name change was in lineDon’t look near the circle, and don’t risk getting tickedJust trust these clues, and a gold nugget may be pickedClue #5: If your dog goes number two, then luck may be in store for youGrab a bag but search for more, and you will find your big score Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eli Janke Farmington Dew Days 2022 Dew Days Medallion Hunt Distad Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Forensic psychologist, author Frank Weber to speak in Lakeville Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
