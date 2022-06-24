Winner Eli Janke

Winner Eli Janke

Congratulations to Eli Janke who found the 2022 Dew Days Medallion in the hunt this week.  

He located the medallion within Distad Park, formerly known as North Creek park.

The cleverly worded 2022 Dew Days Medallion Hunt clues: 

You know the drill, the hunt is the thrill, no swimming no climbing, 

no digging just rhyming, so look all around, but leave it as found

Clue #1: Have no fear, we’re back this year.

25 to choose from which will it be?

Search high and low, or wait-and-see, can’t spill the beans

too early my dear, for now all I can say, there is water near

Clue #2: There’s lots to do, if you’re ignoring the clues

But if you go for a walk in this northern park

Our golden swag may be in the bag

Don’t go fishing or swing or slide

Don’t look near the ground and it may be found

Clue #3: Don’t park in the lot if you want a short trot

The lift bridge is the clue to find what is due

Clue #4: 18 years is a very long time

He did such a good job, a name change was in line

Don’t look near the circle, and don’t risk getting ticked

Just trust these clues, and a gold nugget may be picked

Clue #5: If your dog goes number two, then luck may be in store for you

Grab a bag but search for more, and you will find your big score

