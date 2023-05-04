Farmington High seniors decide to serve their country

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Eleven Farmington High grads have signed up to serve their country and their service was celebrated in a special Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network ceremony this week with family and local veterans applauding their patriotic decision.

Douglas Taube, chair of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, led a special ceremony Monday, May 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington. The event included a catered meal served by volunteers.

