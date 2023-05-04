Some of the 11 Farmington High grads who signed up to serve their country were celebrated in a special Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network ceremony this week with family and local veterans applauding their patriotic decision.
Douglas Taube, chair of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, led a special ceremony Monday, May 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington. The event included a catered meal served by volunteers.
Families and dozens of veterans showed up to celebrate the youths.
The senior students were urged to sit at a table alongside a veteran and engage in conversation to learn about the veterans’ service, sacrifice and perhaps hear some advice about serving their country or being far away from home.
The 11 Farmington High seniors who have signed up are: U.S. Army National Guard: Alaina Morrow, Parker Sinner, Zander Boltjes, Davon Meas, Esmeralda Salgado Reyes, Holly Foss, Esteban Hernandez and Emory Harden. Jordan Overman has signed up to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Mitchell Kronbreck and Joshua Klotz signed up to serve in the U.S. Marines.
