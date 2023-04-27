VFW steak fry benefits Rambling River Center
The public is to a VFW Steak Fry that will benefit the Rambling River Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Farmington VFW Post 7662.

Tickets cost $15 and go on sale on Monday, May 1, at the Rambling River Center. The meal includes a Von Hanson grilled steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.

