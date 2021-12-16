Farmington Police Department is looking for volunteers this Saturday, Dec. 18, to help out with the labor of love project called Toys for Town. The gift wrapping will take place at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
Volunteers are also needed to deliver groceries and gifts to local families.
Families and individuals are welcome to join the wrapping party 9 a.m. at the high school.
Make it a family tradition and spread joy this season by taking part in the community philanthropy annual event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.