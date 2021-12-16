Farmington ambassadors volunteering to gift wrap at Toys for Town wrapping party
Farmington Police Department is looking for volunteers this Saturday, Dec. 18, to help out with the labor of love project called Toys for Town. The gift wrapping will take place at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Volunteers are also needed to deliver groceries and gifts to local families.

Families and individuals are welcome to join the wrapping party 9 a.m. at the high school.

Make it a family tradition and spread joy this season by taking part in the community philanthropy annual event.

