Muddy Waters Studio in downtown Farmington will give gift certificates to children ages 2 and up on the Toys for Town list. Children can create a piece of art alongside parents and siblings.  

Muddy Waters will teach art sessions to youth, families

Farmington Toys for Town drive is underway with lofty plans to raise $35,000 to provide families joy and youths can take part in a new creative outlet called “Art for Every Kid.” 

