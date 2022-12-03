Muddy Waters will teach art sessions to youth, families
Farmington Toys for Town drive is underway with lofty plans to raise $35,000 to provide families joy and youths can take part in a new creative outlet called “Art for Every Kid.”
Toys for Town, an annual toy drive organized by the Farmington Police Department, aims to activate the community to give money or toys, and volunteer their time. The program provides local families a holiday meal kit and gifts for children. In 2021, 400 children from 120 families benefited from the program. This year the police department is anticipating similar numbers in 2022.
As an added feature this year, Muddy Waters Studio will provide gift certificates to children 2 years and up who are on the Toys for Town list. Children can use the gift certificate to create an art piece with clay alongside parents and siblings.
Owner Emily Dean said the “Art for Every Kid” initiative allows children a way to express creativity and spend quality time with their family.
“The police chief (Gary Rutherford) and Holly Bernatz (newly-elected City Council member) approached me about doing the ‘Art for Every Kid’ like we did during COVID,” Dean said. “I am really excited.”
“This is what I am trying to do in my studio, give people a place to feel comfortable and create, and the pieces do not necessarily have to be fantastic or be a Michelangelo work, but they can work as a family and try again as a family. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Dean said.
Children ages 6 and older can sculpt art from clay and glaze and fire their pieces, and younger children can play with the clay and paint a piece of pottery.
“I am really excited to get going on these classes because most children just want to have fun and play with something that is tactile and just want to come and get their hands dirty. At the end they can bring home a beautiful piece,” Dean said.
Toys for Town is collecting unwrapped toy donations in bins around area city, schools and small businesses until Monday, Dec. 12. Monetary donations to support Toys for Town will be accepted at the police department.
If there is a family in need of this program, the police department takes request calls through Dec. 10. Call 651-280-6TOY (6869).
Volunteers can wrap and deliver toys on Saturday, Dec. 17. Gift wrapping starts at 9 a.m. in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School.
Police Department officials said they wanted to thank all who give their time, toys and are generous with financial donations.
Police Chief Gary Rutherford thanked the community for its generosity and caring last year.
“You helped make the season special for families in our community,” he said. To find a toy drop off location, go online at Farmington.gov/city_events/toys_for_town.
