A Farmington industrial park property owner who challenged the city's storm water fee calculation may precipitate a change in the city's policy.
Jeff Thelen raised the issue during public comment at the Nov. 18 regular Farmington City Council meeting, and the council spoke about it at length during its special Dec. 2 work session.
As a result, the city will address a comprehensive review of the current policy by:
- Researching how neighboring cities approach storm water fee calculations.
- Proposing an update to the city’s current six generic storm water fee calculation percentages.
- Having city staff estimate what resources and how much time it would take to implement a policy that would review each industrial park property to more accurately determine storm water fee percentages.
- Determine how an appeal process would work.
City staff will prepare a report on these issues that will be reviewed at a future council work session.
Thelen, owner of Thelen Cabinet Company at 21075 Eaton Ave. in the Farmington Industrial Park, raised the issue after the council approved a 4 percent increase to storm water fees as part of the 2020 fee schedule.
Thelen said he was concerned about the generic approach the city uses when looking at different types of properties, assuming all properties are all the same.
Thelen asked the council to have city staff look at the fee formula or establish an appeal process.
At the work session, Katy Gehler, city public works director and city engineer, explained the city’s storm water fee calculation configures six different REU (Residential Equivalency Unit) coefficients and the city’s generalized formula to determine quarterly storm water fees.
Gehler said the city's storm water fees calculation has not been updated since the 1970s.
Farmington Council Member Terry Donnelly said he thought it would be a good investment of city staff time to analyze industrial park properties individually to better determine the fee calculations.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she thinks the city staff should take a look at the city’s six percentages and determine if they are accurate.
Bernhjelm and Council Member Robyn Craig supported implementing some type of storm water fee appeal process.
