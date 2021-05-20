Sidewalk reconstruction project will require pedestrian detours
The city of Farmington already has a walkable downtown area with shops, services and restaurants that is rare in the Twin Cities suburban landscape.
A project to replace sidewalks aims to improve that walkable experience.
But it will take some patience and maneuvering around the reconstruction project expected to run from early July to late September along Third and Elm streets.
The city identified a need to replace the crumbling sections of sidewalk in 2018, particularly the brick paver sections.
Trail Maintenance Fund dollars were identified in late 2020 to develop the 2021 construction project, which the city’s portion will cost around $305,000. Bids for the project are expected to be awarded the first week of June.
It won’t be easy to maintain access to the businesses during construction, but the city is committed to making sure it’s possible.
Farmington public works officials and project managers from Bolton & Menk Inc. have met with local business and property owners to understand their operations and answer questions, especially with regard to customer and delivery access during construction along the two blocks of Third Street from Elm to Spruce streets.
The city said it is phasing the work in an effort to minimize disruptions. Some access will be maintained using plywood boards, and businesses will be using other entrances if possible during the work.
Access to downtown businesses will be maintained throughout the entire project, planners say.
The city says business entrances will be inconvenienced three short times: the removal of concrete, when the gravel base for the walk is formed, and when the new concrete is poured. .
To facilitate construction, the city said a portion of Third Street will need to be closed to allow for the contractor to perform the work and for equipment (dump trucks, concrete trucks, excavators, skid steers) to safely operate.
Due to the loss of parking along the street, public parking will be available on other streets and in adjacent lots. People are encouraged to use these areas to allow the contractor to complete their work efficiently, the city said.
Bolton & Menk has created an online “Business Owner Tool Box,” which will include information on the project schedule and parking options at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/farmington.
The city said the goal of the 2018 sidewalk study was to consider strategies to strike a balance in creating the sense of place often found in downtown streetscapes while considering maintenance and replacement in the future. The sidewalks and crosswalks will meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Dakota County will pay for the cost of the work along County Road 50/Elm Street. The county is kicking in an estimated $140,000 for the project.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
