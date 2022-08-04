Tiger Marching Band supports community
The Farmington Tiger Marching Band entertains and revs up fans at Farmington High School’s football games and entertains throughout the community this summer.
In June, band students prepare for parades and practice with field show music. The band performed for the first time in South St. Paul’s Kaposia Days and later at the annual Farmington Dew Days summer festival.
“Our students work so hard right after school ends. Staff prepare them with marching fundamentals and music memorization skills, and the leadership team takes the reins during student-led sectionals,” said FHS Director of Bands Erin Holmes.
“Learning and developing ownership of the program is such an important skill in life to carry into adulthood. What legacy are you leaving, how are you representing yourself, your family, your school, your community is a focus of the program,” she added.
Associate Director of Bands Bradley Mariska said he enjoys seeing student musicians perform at Dew Days.
“This is one of my favorite parts of the summer. Watching the students lead and work hard to prepare for community celebrations is a valuable reason for why I teach. To give back to the community and see their development in such a short period of time is amazing! Not only do I love the opportunity to teach music from a pep band perspective but moving into the field show is my forte. I love musical theater and the productions that we put on the field are so unique,” Mariska said.
The band entertained for the Farmington Relay for Life on July 15. Current and alumni musicians banded together to support Mayor Joshua Hoyt’s 12-hour walk that raised more than his goal of $12,000.
Band students are preparing to entertain at halftime during football games and in their competitive season at festivals.
The show entitled “FORWARD” is the band’s first abstract show they are developing. The show concept is “following the spirit of invention and innovation.”
Band parents are hard at work to construct props for the show that will depict the theme of the show. The music is composed by Randall Standridge and the drill portion is written by Phil Synder. The “drill” is the coordinates on the field that students put together to create the movement across the field.
The band will perform the FORWARD show at home football games: Thursday, Sept. 1; Friday, Sept. 23; and Friday, Sept. 30, at the Tigers homecoming game, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The band will compete at the Eastview Marching Band Festival slated for Saturday, Sept 10, will perform at the Rosemount Marching Band Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept 24, and in the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Holmes said “We also hope to see a ‘sea of orange’ at the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair."
