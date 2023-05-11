The Farmington High School Jazz Ensembles are practicing for spring concerts and Jazz One musicians were mentored by Grammy award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal at an invitational Jazz Festival held at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
The public is welcome to attend the Spring Jazz concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the recital hall at Farmington High School.
Farmington High Director of Bands Erin Holmes said “These special events are such a huge part of our program. We love to share our gifts and music with a variety of audiences, and jazz is such an amazing way to bring people together and learn a wide variety of music through genres and styles from all over the world.”
Holmes said “It gives us an appreciation for cultural diversity and worldwide perspectives.”
During Jazz Appreciation Month in April music educators bring jazz instruction, jazz history and jazz activities into the classroom.
FHS Jazz Ensembles have been preparing for spring concerts and performing in many local events.
Farmington High School hosted the South Suburban Conference Jazz Festival where 10 schools in the conference were invited to participate and perform in a day of performance. Clinics were held with artists, John Greene, Elaine Burt, Aaron Lohmeyer and Karyn Quinn.
The special guests during the midday concert were from the University of Minnesota and Twin Cities Jazz One under the direction of Dean Sorenson. Later that evening, Jazz One was supported both student musicians from Dodge Middle School and Boeckman Middle School during the district’s spring concert.
Jazz One band also performed on April 26 for the Farmington community at the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.
Holmes said “We look forward to having an awesome audience to celebrate these hard-working and talented musicians.”
