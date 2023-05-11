Farmington High Jazz Ensembles, Jazz One musicians

The Farmington High School Jazz Ensembles are practicing for spring concerts and Jazz One musicians were mentored by Grammy award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal at an invitational Jazz Festival held at Minnesota State University-Mankato. 

The public is welcome to attend the Spring Jazz concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the recital hall at Farmington High School.

Farmington High Director of Bands Erin Holmes said “These special events are such a huge part of our program. We love to share our gifts and music with a variety of audiences, and jazz is such an amazing way to bring people together and learn a wide variety of music through genres and styles from all over the world.”

