Planting seeds of inquiry can sprout into a lifelong love of learning, and Farmington teacher Anna Bakker-Anderson is a living testament of this philosophy.
She understands that teachers influence students in big and small ways. Good teachers listen, pay attention to students’ needs and connect the instruction to their personal lives.
Anderson, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Dodge Middle School, said she feels humbly honored to be voted as a Farmington Area School District teacher of the year.
Dodge Middle School Principal Chris Bussmann congratulated Anderson during the School Board meeting Monday night. He said Anderson is one of 36 semifinalists out of 134 candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
“Anna is a gifted educator who has a profound impact on the lives of our students and challenges them to take this into the world to make it better, and she is a rare gem of a person that not only has a passion for the content area in language arts but for young adolescents, as well," Bussmann said.
"Her impact touches her classroom, school, community and people and places around the globe, and her impact has undoubtedly inspired countless students to do the same and this is her living legacy," he said.
Anderson helped the school launch the student group “Community, Connections, and Celebration," which aims to make the school environment a supportive community, Bussmann said. The group celebrates each student’s birthday, provides themed T-shirts for students and staff and makes all feel welcomed and valued.
Anderson's journey to Farmington started when she was in eighth-grade and had "an English teacher who really made English exciting and I really liked it, and I thought maybe this is something I can do in the future,” she said.
Anderson, 35, was inspired to strive for excellence by Traci Cox, a Stillwater teacher, whom she said was always energetic.
During a speech in middle school, Cox praised Anderson as she highlighted the Minnesota invention called Post-It Notes.
“I was the child who liked office supplies instead of toys,” Anderson said. “My teacher kept nodding her head in approval and smiling and encouraging me because I was clearly not being impressive to any of my classmates.”
Little did she know this classroom moment would lead her to follow in her favorite teacher’s footsteps. A few years later she decided to pursue a degree to teach middle school English.
Anderson said her classroom speech became that 360 degree planting-of-the-seed moment.
“Maybe I thought teaching was in my future, but at that time in my life I knew organizational stuff was really cool when I was a kid,” she said.
Anderson has been inspiring students in her class for the past seven years, as she teaches writing, research and advanced language arts at Dodge Middle School. Prior to joining District 192, she was a teacher at Willmar Senior High.
When asked how she inspires students, Anderson said: “I guess I try to emulate that same feeling I had in my eighth-grade classroom when I was a kid and that is being able to show them how to be who they are in a safe space and encouraging kids to have discussions and ask hard questions and listen to other people’s opinions.”
Listening is a two-way street that can be mastered in today’s divided, opinionated world.
“I tell them frequently that adults are not the best examples of how to have a quality discussion, and how it is OK to agree to disagree – we need practice as a society and I believe we can do better, but I want my students to know this is a safe place and we can hear each other out and think about why we have the opinions that we do,” Anderson said.
When she teaches about the Holocaust in her advanced classes, the students talk about the importance of having empathy.
“We talk about genocides that have happened before and after the Holocaust because a lot of times students think the Holocaust is the only genocide that happened and it is over and that was horrible,” Anderson said.
When the students feel empathy, they take the learning to the next level of getting involved to make a difference, such as starting fundraising campaigns.
“We raise funds to give microloans for people all over the world who are under banked or who are seeking education or needing to improve their small business or environment and we raise funds related to women’s rights, across the globe,” said Anderson.
Seeing that the funds can make a difference in people’s lives allows the youths to feel empowered.
“It is amazing to see the different passions they have because some really wanted to do something with environmental change, and some really want to do something related to education or refugees because we talk about situations like in Syria and Myanmar that are current as well,” Anderson said.
The students have also talked and researched about how they can aid refugee women and children start up agricultural businesses.
“We talk about how we can make this a legacy that stands behind them and how they can foster it and make it grow and they are part of this,” she said.
These projects may propel middle school youths to get involved as leaders in student council or other groups.
“I hope they choose to get involved in whatever their passion is, and I tell them we use the Holocaust and other crises as a jumping point, but I want them to see that they can do the same type of thing with whatever they are passionate about,” Anderson said.
Anderson lives in Rosemount with her husband, Jason, and her two children, Sydney, a second-grader, and Juliette who is entering kindergarten.
When asked about being named as a teacher of the year by her peers, Anderson said she works among excellent, dedicated educators in Farmington.
“There are tons of other teachers in the district that are doing the work I am doing, and the light should be shined down on those teachers and my colleagues at Dodge who are supportive and work together to provide the best education we absolutely can,” she said.
