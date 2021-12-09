Farmington City Council Member
Joy Pearson resigns from appointed seat
The City of Farmington is now taking applications for any resident interested in becoming a public servant and wishes to apply for an open seat on Farmington City Council.
Farmington City Council Member Joy Pearson resigned from her appointed seat effective Nov. 16 without notice. She addressed a letter to Farmington City Administrator David McKnight, saying "It is with regret that I tender my resignation from the Farmington City Council, effective immediately. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve on the board of this fine organization for the past 11 months, and I offer my best wishes for the continued success and phenomenal work being done for the community," Pearson said.
Appointed in December 2020 to serve the remainder of Joshua Hoyt's council term that runs through Dec. 31, 2022, Pearson served in the seat vacated after Hoyt was elected mayor in the November 2020 election.
Pearson works as the founder and CEO of Finch & Daisy business consulting firm that provides accounting services, project management, leadership, and process improvement to companies large and small across the U.S.
After a Dec. 6 council work session discussion, the remaining four council members agreed to take applications from the public versus leaving the seat vacant until the November 2022 election.
Council Member Steve Wilson said he was shocked and saddened to hear about Pearson’s resignation, adding she brought skills, talent, and creativity to the council. Wilson wished her luck in her thriving business.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt commented “Joy was an asset, she was a Godsend and she was everything you could have asked for being involved in the community, and she brought varying viewpoints to every subject and we are going to miss her and we wish her the best of luck.”
New candidate search
Farmington residents who are interested can apply on the city's website at farmingtonmn.gov. Candidates should apply with the understanding that meeting attendance is a top priority.
Candidate search timeline:
• Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Dec. 22.
• Farmington City Council will review applications from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.
• Farmington City Council will conduct top candidate interviews on Jan. 10.
• The new city council member will be formally appointed and sworn in Jan. 18.
The remaining term for this council seat runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.