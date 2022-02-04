District 192 asks for elimination
of special education cross subsidy
Farmington School District Superintendent Jason Berg made pleas to the Minnesota Legislature to give districts an increase in the basic index funding formula that takes into account high inflation and to heed repeated requests to eliminate the special education cross subsidy.
Berg told the School Board Jan. 24 that Gov. Tim Walz has a supplemental budget that projects about a $7.7 billion surplus.
“We would really like to see the basic index (funding) formula for inflation,” he said, though “we do not have high hopes for that one, but it is a pie-in-the-sky kind of thing that would really help match our revenue with what’s going on around us.”
The district’s other request is for the Legislature to urgently address repeated requests to eliminate the special education cross subsidy, which taps the general fund to help pay for special education.
“That is another piece that really affects every district, and we were talking today in another one of our budget meetings,” Berg said.
Berg explained that when district officials began talking about the issue about a year and a half ago, the district’s cross subsidy came in at about $7 million. It’s now up to $8.1 million.
“These two things have risen to the top in terms of legislative advocacy,” he said.
The district needs to make sure all learners get the support they need but is underfunded, Berg said.
“This funding needs to come out of the general fund,” he said.
“If (the Legislature) could do something with that special education cross subsidy, that would be a huge advantage for all districts, so we are pushing for that,” Berg said.
Superintendent’s update
Last week Minnesota recognized school district paraprofessionals, who work closely with students in the classroom and help lighten teachers’ workloads, when the governor made a Paraprofesssionals Week proclamation.
“Clearly, the paraprofessionals sometimes are a little bit of the unsung heroes of our district, they are kind of the Swiss army knife of what goes on, and they are willing to step in and do whatever needs to be done to help our learners, especially in the last two years when we have shifted from in-person to distance, to hybrid; the role has been ever evolving,” Berg said.
Farmington paraprofessionals have been more than willing to step up and work with staff to address how to best help students, he said.
Since the School Board did not conduct business at its first meeting in January, Berg updated the public on how Gov. Walz worked to incentivize vaccinations for high school-aged students. Minnesota gave away five $100,000 college scholarships, and Josias Campos, a junior at Farmington High School, was the winner of one state grant.
The school’s debate team sent two groups to state to compete on Jan. 14 and 15, Berg said. The the meet was shifted to virtual due to the surging virus and was held at Farmington High School.
“Because our infrastructure is so awesome with our technology, we invited Lakeville to come over because they were having trouble with theirs, so they joined our group in doing that,” Berg said.
Debate team members Reilly Toohey and Alyna Lies finished 10th in the competition, and Alayna Childress and Owen Chamberlain both qualified, Berg said.
“This is pretty cool with this team because it started in 2018, so it has only been around for a little bit of a time, and when it started coach Bauman combined with Rosemount to get it up and running, where they have multiple teams qualifying for state and finishing 10th, so they are pretty excited about that,” Berg said.
Berg said coach Rachel Bauman was named Debate Coach of the Year at the state tournament by the Minnesota Debate Teachers Association.
A Farmington middle school team called the Lego Legends won the Innovation Project Model Award for Competition in Hermantown before winter break.
“This team was created out of that idea of robotics out of the middle school, and their innovative design for a drone car combo to deliver packages won that innovative project model,” Berg said.
Praising the work of tech education teachers who led the Lego Legends team, Berg said, “They did a great job the first year trying to figure out how it worked and went together and they did a great job in the first competition.”
Since the federal emergency temporary standard for mandating workplace vaccinations was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, Berg said this will no longer be an issue for the district.
“That is news around all sorts of fronts, and not just from the fact that it is a mandate, but also we were not quite sure how we were going to be able to implement those things and the time and money involved,” Berg said.
The district sent a few leaders to the Minnesota School Boards Association meeting on Jan. 14.
“It was a great opportunity to share work around competencies,” Berg said.
The leadership group was able to share with other board members the experience of what that design looks like and how it feels.
“The team did a good job of modeling and designing that, and what it feels like to go through a learning progression in going through things that people are used to,” Berg said.
“There were good questions afterwards and some people did follow up, and it was a good opportunity to share our work,” Berg said.
Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue safety plan
Dakota County says it will work on some kind of road safety plan at the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue.
“It seems like that is rolling along a little bit faster than we had originally anticipated, and there was an article in the paper, and I reached out to the city administrator and mayor and Dakota County has some preliminary plans in place,” Berg said.
The school district and Marshall Lines Bus company will be involved in the next phase of those plans because of the drivers leaving school and also the bus routes, said Berg.
“It has been something that we have been advocating for ever since the high school opened up” in 2009, Berg said.
“How can we make that intersection safer and how can we do it in a way that is really going to make it right?” Berg said.
“Those conversations are ongoing and there will be something in place by the time school starts next year, and what exactly that is we are still trying to learn more and that will be a good thing.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.