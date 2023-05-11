Board chair: Berg brings innovative mindset
Board chair: Berg brings innovative mindset
The Farmington School Board approved a new three-year contract with Superintendent Jason Berg who continually is proving he has an innovative mindset, according to School Board Chair Kyle Christensen.
The board renewed Berg’s new three-year contract from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, during the Monday, May 8, meeting held at city hall.
Christensen said, “Jason leads our district with distinction and brings the values of the board.”
Berg received strong board annual evaluations the past three years.
“Jason brings leadership qualities of responsiveness and an innovative mindset,” Christensen said.
Berg was appointed superintendent in early 2020 after working as interim superintendent for a few months after Superintendent Jay Haugen retired. Prior to working as interim superintendent, Berg was Farmington High School principal and years before was a district math specialist.
Berg led the district through the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Berg’s calm and thoughtful leadership can be commended, Christensen said.
“A month after Jason became superintendent, Gov. Walz started the state shutdown and he was dealing with distance and hybrid learning, mask mandates and needing to maintain social distance and all the compliance,” Christensen said.
“It was an incredibly complex time for leadership of any organization, and Jason did it with compassion, integrity and deep concern for the district doing what was best for the children,” Christensen added.
“School districts are complicated organizations, and he showed his leadership and he showed serious, executive leadership and vision,” Christensen said.
Berg’s leadership style is collaborative, Christensen said. Berg brings others along to work with him and the board aims to reach the district’s goals much like a corporate environment and the superintendent position is no different than leading a company like a CEO, Christensen said.
“We (the board) were grateful to have him for sure,” he added.
Berg earned high marks and review in areas of increasing achievement and integration for the district’s growing and diverse student population.
The contract outlines a 1% salary increase each year in July during Berg’s next three years. The salary will be $202,856 for the 2023-2024, $204,885 for 2024-2025, and $206,934 for 2025-2026.
Christensen added, “Our board values Jason, and we will work together to continue to differentiate Farmington. He brings our district vision, an innovative mindset and the next three years will prove that out.”
