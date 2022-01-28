S'more and More event slated for Feb. 6 at Distad Park and Greenway

The public is invited to S'mores and More from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Distad Park and Greenway, 18200 Dunbury Ave.

The annual winter event is designed to offer children a wonderful winter experience at Farmington Parks with skating games, music, s'mores, hot cocoa and other snow-related activities.

This event is free to participate. Just bring your ice skates!

 Photo courtesy of the City of Farmington

