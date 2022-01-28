Farmington S'mores and More offers winter fun at Distad Park and Greenway Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The public is invited to S'mores and More from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Distad Park and Greenway, 18200 Dunbury Ave.The annual winter event is designed to offer children a wonderful winter experience at Farmington Parks with skating games, music, s'mores, hot cocoa and other snow-related activities.This event is free to participate. Just bring your ice skates! Photo courtesy of the City of Farmington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Farmington invite the public to the annual winter event S'mores and More from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Distad Park and Greenway, 18200 Dunbury Ave.The outdoor event will entertain with ice skating games, music, s'mores, hot cocoa and other snow-related activities.This event is free to participate. Just bring your ice skates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Distad Park S'mores And More Winter Outdoor Event Farmington Parks And Recreation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now New Market Township woman charged after her mother’s death Burnsville couple’s Slush Buster reaches the market Former state Sen. Matt Little running for Dakota County attorney UPDATE: Burnsville city manager resigns Dianne Miller hired as new Eagan city administrator E-editions Dakota County Tribune 8 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 8 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 8 hrs ago 0
