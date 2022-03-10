The city of Farmington has entered into a separation agreement with Jennifer Gabbard who has worked as its human resources director for the past three years.
The City Council approved the separation agreement as part of its consent agenda during the March 7 regular council meeting.
Gabbard’s resignation date was March 7, 2022.
“The city and Jennifer Gabbard are entering into this agreement because the employee and the city mutually desire to conclude their employment relationship in an amicable manner and to resolve any potential claims or conflicts,” according to council documents.
The standard separation agreement spells out the terms of the resignation, severance payments, insurance, and release of claims.
The funds for this agreement will be taken from the 2022 human resources budget.
The city agreed to pay a severance payment of three months of salary as a lump sum of $33,247 within five business days, and payment of accrued and unused vacation or other paid time off earned up until March 7, in accordance with the city’s personnel policy. Gabbard has more than 30 days.
The city agreed to pay Gabbard for three months of health and dental insurance contributions of $663.36.
The standard separation agreement states there is no admission of wrongdoing or admission of liability by Gabbard or the city of Farmington.
Gabbard began working as the human resources director on March 27, 2019, after serving as the human resources manager for the city of Shakopee for under three years. She also worked for the city of Minneapolis as a human resources manager for more than nine years.
In the past year, Farmington city staff has experienced several changes administrative leadership.
During summer 2021, the former Farmington community development director and finance director moved on to other positions. The longtime former city parks and recreation director retired last year. Last month the city engineer who worked a dual role as the public works director signed a separation agreement.
This week City Administrator David McKnight will have his last day, as he has accepted a new job in a management role for Dakota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.