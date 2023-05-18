Transit could catalyze job growth, economic development
If Farmington offered public transportation options, it could attract industrial and commercial businesses to the city and serve senior citizens who no longer drive.
The Farmington City Council discussed such options during a May 1 work session and determined it should continue to seek possible regional partnerships with DARTS, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, and Dakota County.
Currently, the only public transportation option offered in Farmington is Dial-A-Ride by DARTS. It starts at $28 per one-way ride with $2.50 per mile added.
Farmington is not part of MVTA, which provides local and commuter bus service, including park-and-ride lots in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Rosemount and Lakeville.
City Administrator Lynn Gorski said Farmington’s potential options include a bus company serving the industrial park, a DARTS bus loop, an MVTA park-and-ride, or offering a shuttle bus to a regional bus stop.
In the last year, Gorski has met with DARTS, but an expansion of service would need a funding source. She added that MVTA is very open to discussions.
Will Schroeer, executive director with East Metro Strong, said if the city joins MVTA, it can demand service.
Maureen Scallen Failor, former Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce president, said MVTA wants to expand its service area.
“We feel strongly that we need a regional connective transit system in all communities and, if not, we will be passed over by communities that have it,” she said.
Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen said she can obtain transportation agreements from other cities to review service levels and who active users are. Gorski said businesses in the industrial park should be surveyed to determine their needs.
As for funding options, Dakota County collects $17 million to $20 million per year through a transportation-dedicated sales tax, said Will Schroeer, executive director with East Metro Strong, a public-private partnership of businesses, cities, and counties aiming to improve better transit investment and catalyze job growth and economic development opportunities.
“Define what you want the service to do for you, and I can work with you to raise the money to fund that. I encourage you to talk with MVTA,” Schroeer said.
Council Member Steve Wilson said he is not excited about using tax dollars for transit but is open to other ideas, such as a bus loop.
The city of Lakeville has a DARTS bus loop that runs Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with stops at area senior living areas along with shopping and health care destinations.
Scallen Failor said private companies have helped fund transit routes to shuttle employees to their businesses. That’s an option that could work for Farmington’s industrial park.
Schroeer said employers and residents face obstacles when there is no access to public transportation. He said public transportation connects people to work, shopping, services and recreation. It can also save people money.
Scallen Failor said now is the time to capitalize on Farmington’s growth.
Jon Althoff, interim president of DCRCC, said in order for businesses to grow, there needs to be a pathway for potential employees to fill these jobs.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said it is important to factor in transportation, housing, and proximity to employers.
“We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to fill those buckets, and we have been adding housing but transportation will continue to be a huge factor and understanding our options and figuring out which segment of our community is most in need,” Hoyt said.
Council Member Holly Bernatz said there are employees earning $15 to $20 per hour who are underserved. There also are families who find it difficult to afford vehicles for their children to get back and forth to jobs. Bernatz said public transportation is not just a needs issue for seniors and bringing workers in to Farmington, but it is needed for youth.
Schroeer said it is possible to run an employee shuttle, a student shuttle or an elder shuttle.
“They’re expensive on their own but if combined into shifts, the costs are spread over a lot of shifts,” Schroeer said. “It’s also harder to plan but it builds the community.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.