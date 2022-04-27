The Farmington School Board decided during its Monday, April 25, special meeting to interview four finalists from the 12 who applied to serve in a vacant board seat.
The seat was opened after Board Member Melissa Sauser announced she was moving out of the district. Her last official meeting was Monday at the board’s business meeting.
Finalists chosen
The finalists are: Elizabeth Adrian, Sue Dentinger, Kelsey Jezierski and Mary Wright-Kittleson.
Each finalist will be interviewed in an open meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Farmington High School in the Lecture Hall.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, each board member received a packet with all 12 applications. All names and addresses were redacted with the goal of being fair and objective.
The board reached a quorum to agree on the finalists. The board met without Sauser and Board Member Rebecca Kaletta, who was unable to attend due to trip with the high school robotics team.
“All applications have been de-identified so we can review them independently of any bias or judgment that can be possible,” Board Chair Kyle Christensen said.
Each board member reviewed and ranked candidates independently.
Board Member Hannah Simmons said she was impressed to see the level of interest.
“It is really wonderful to see so many people who want to volunteer their time and energy to participate on the board, especially because we are coming off not a really easy year, so to speak,” she said.
Simmons said she gave higher ranking to applicants who gave solutions and addressed concerns while uplifting the district in a positive way.
“Another one was the depth in which the application demonstrated their preparation and research for the position,” Simmons said, also looking at how each applicant could bring unique experiences to their public service on the board. She looked for each person’s motivation to serve on the board, Simmons said.
Christensen said he weighed two elements more heavily in ranking top candidates. He determined if applicants understood the board member role, and examined if they volunteered in the community and had any experience working with children.
Two challenging roles facing the board now, Christensen said, are addressing budget issues and academic performance. He looked to see if applicants were actively engaged in what is going on in the district.
“It is about bringing ideas to the table and not just about pointing out the problems,” Christensen said.
Interview queries
The board discussed questions for the candidate interviews questions, which are expected to be 25 minutes for each person.
Each candidate will be given a list of questions on paper when they arrive, and there will be six to eight questions.
Lori Jensen, executive assistant with the superintendent’s office, will compile the questions that will be approved by the board prior to the May 2 interviews.
Christensen led discussion to formulate a few questions that could be asked during the interviews.
Among the topics considered were academic programs, personal learning styles, balancing personal views with what is best for the district, communications, community engagement and transparency.
After the interviews next week, the board will review and discuss candidates and determine next steps.
The board decided the two Farmington High students who currently serve as student board members will pose a question and offer feedback after the interviews. The student board members will not cast a vote on the finalists.
The board plans to formally select a candidate to appoint during the Monday, May 9, Farmington School Board meeting.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
