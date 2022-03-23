Longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser leaves seat April 25
The Farmington School Board will address how to fill a soon-to-be vacant board seat during its April 11 work session.
Longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser recently announced she will be moving and resigning from her board seat.
The board seat vacancy will be effective April 25.
Sauser, who is in her 11th year, is serving a term that ends this year and the seat will be open in the Nov. 8 election.
Board Chair Kyle Christensen said the entire board will discuss how to fill the vacancy, although a final agenda has not been compiled.
“State law dictates that it has to happen and there are a couple scenarios that we have to explore,” he said.
The board could decide to leave the seat vacant until it is filled during the Nov. 8 election or it can make an appointment with an option to take applications and have the board appoint a person to the open seat.
If the board appoints, the person wouldn’t take office until 30 days after an appointment, Christensen said.
The board cannot begin the replacement process until after Sauser formally resigns, Christensen said.
After the April 11 board discussion, the board could start the application process and make an appointment during the May 9 work session.
The earliest a new candidate could be sworn in an application process would be during the June 13 board work session.
Besides the open seat vacated by Sauser, two other seats will be up for election, as the terms of board members Steve Corarro and Rebecca Kaletta expire in December 2022.
A new appointment to the board could decide to run in the fall election.
Christensen recommends if someone is interested in applying to check out the past year of board meetings on the school district’s website, pay attention to board agendas, and recent board videos that show how it has addressed issues.
The board would ask candidates in an interview what process they use and how do they approach decision making and concerns, in addition to discovering what the candidates’ priorities and interests are in meeting the students’ needs, Christensen said.
“We are there to support the district and support the students,” he said.
Commenting on Sauser’s announcement she will leave the School Board after a long tenure, Christensen said he wants to give deep gratitude from the board. She has given her time and leadership to better Farmington Public Schools, he said.
“Melissa has done so much for the schools, and she has been with us for 10-plus years, and she is going to be very much missed as a leader and a friend to many of us.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.