Board appoints Sue Dentinger to open seat
The Farmington School Board agreed in a three-vote majority to appoint Sue Dentinger to the open school board seat after four finalist candidates were interviewed Monday, May 2, at Farmington High School.
The board conducted 30-minute interviews in the lecture hall after District 192 received 12 applications to serve in the vacant board seat after long-time board member Melissa Sauser announced she would be leaving the district because her family is moving out of state.
After the four interviews, the Chair Kyle Christensen asked board members to share themes they found relevant during the interviews and the board took part in 21 minutes of discussion.
Dentinger received a vote from Christensen and board members Jacilyn Doyle and Steve Corraro. Board Member Hannah Simmons selected finalist candidate Kelsey Jezierski, and Board Member Rebecca Kaletta voted for finalist Elizabeth Adrian.
Common themes during the interviews were district communications, collaboration, and transparency.
“Any of the four candidates are in a position and have pieces that would be a good School Board member,” said Superintendent Jason Berg who sat in on the interviews.
He asked the board to consider candidates who bring different perspectives that the board does not currently have.
“The ability to ask questions and seek additional information is essential because a lot of the time information that is shared with individual board members may not be the whole story, and how do you get the additional information and what does that look like?” Berg added.
Simmons said she was impressed by the four candidates and encouraged each to consider a formal run for School Board in the Nov. 8 election.
Simmons said she wanted to select a candidate who could bring a different background since she said all the existing School Board members have similar backgrounds.
“Who is somebody that brings a different perspective and experiences in our community and represents a voice we don’t already have?” Simmons said.
Noting how Farmington Public Schools' student population has 20% students of color, Simmons said: “Equity is not something you do, it is something you become.”
Simmons said the district could benefit from a more diverse representation on the School Board.
Kaletta said she agreed, adding she selected a candidate with a fresh perspective who wants the district to move with momentum in a positive direction while working on the current objectives.
“I am not looking at the background but what they did tell me tonight,” Kaletta said.
Doyle said she chose someone based on what was best for students.
“For me, it is choosing a candidate that understands the process,” Doyle said, in addition to selecting someone who volunteers and is active in the district. Doyle urged finalist candidates to get involved in the community if they are considering a run for School Board in the fall.
Corraro commended the candidates’ performance during interviews and reminded them if they run for a School Board seat how being a board member is challenging, time consuming, and it is vital to develop a thick skin.
He said he was looking for a person with a mix of everything other board members said.
Christensen commended the four candidates, saying how each were qualified. He said he appreciated the perspectives shared and capabilities of each applicant.
He said his final decision came down to selecting the best candidate to serve in the six-month term that runs through the end of the year.
Conversation themes Christensen said he found most valuable were answers that focused on students, transparency, building trust, communication and collaborations, and building respectful relationships.
“That is awesome and that is the right mindset to come into this,” Christensen said. “We have very strong limitations on what any one of us can do."
Dentinger will be appointed to fill the vacant seat at the Monday, May 9, regular meeting. She will take the formal oath of office at the June 13 meeting.
