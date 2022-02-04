Board welcomes new Farmington High youth
to represent students' voices on board
The Farmington School Board voted Jan. 24 to approve the 2022 board reorganization and welcomed two new Farmington High student board members to represent student voices.
Former Chair Melissa Sauser took nominations for the new chair during the annual reorganization of the six-member board. Hannah Simmons nominated Kyle Christensen. There were no other chair nominations.
“Congratulations, and have fun,” Sauser told Christensen after his unanimous election.
Steve Corraro nominated Simmons for vice chair, and Rebecca Kaletta nominated Jacilyn Doyle. A 3-3 tie vote followed. Voting for Doyle were herself, Christensen and Sauser. Voting for Simmons were herself, Corraro and Kaletta.
Both nominees were invited to explain why they deserved to serve as vice chair.
Doyle, who has served as a past board chair and vice chair, said, “I have enjoyed serving on the executive committee as vice chair, and kind of helping the chair but not having the full responsibilities of the meetings, and I have been on the executive committee for a number of years.”
“I also think if we have a newer member as chair that it would not necessarily be a bad thing to have a veteran member as vice chair,” Doyle said.
Said Simmons, “I would appreciate the opportunity to learn more about the executive committee that works closely with the administration team.”
“Last year we had two experienced members who served the chair and vice chair roles with the explanation provided that we would have future opportunities for new members to grow,” Simmons added.
“Since this is my second year (on the board) compared to Jacilyn’s second term, I would really appreciate the opportunity to serve and continue learning,” Simmons said.
Doyle added, “That is fair, and I am going to respectfully decline the nomination then, and I will allow someone else to have that.”
The board agreed to name Simmons as the new vice chair.
Corraro was named the new clerk, and Doyle was named treasurer.
The board agreed to table the naming of the standing committee assignments until after the executive committee can review the assignments.
The board unanimously agreed to increase members’ salaries by 2%. The current annual base salary is $4,578, with the chair receiving $5,696 and the vice chair $5,137.
New Farmington High student board members
The board welcomed new student representatives Kennedy Gibbs and Michael Murphy.
Gibbs, a sophomore, serves on student council, and said the group recently led efforts to hold a winter event called Frost Fest and hosted a school dance this past weekend.
“I am also a part of diversity club, a member of the math team, a varsity athlete on Farmington High boys swim and dive team,” Gibbs said. He also manages the girls swim and dive team.
“I wanted to be a part of the board because I have an interest in learning more about local government and the different things that kind of go on here, and I want to be more a part of my community because Farmington has done a lot of great things for me,” Gibbs said.
“I want to give back and I want to be a voice for the people if they feel they do not have one. They can reach out to me because I know a lot of people who just feel like the administration is not there for them, so I kind of want to be that bridge for them so they can feel more comfortable,” Gibbs said.
Murphy, a junior, detailed his school activities.
“I am one of the captains on Farmington’s mock trial team and I have been involved with National Honor Society, Link Crew, the orientation group for Farmington High School,” Murphy said. “I am involved in track and field, and I help as one of the tutors at the tutoring center that is used by the entire high school,” he added.
“I originally applied for this position because I want to be involved in school decisions and make my voice and the voices of other students heard at these meetings, and I want to be an approachable voice for any student who has an issue or something they would like to bring up,” Murphy said.
“We are excited to have you here,” Christensen told the students.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
