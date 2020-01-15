Farmington School Board voted to give each board member a two percent salary raise during the Monday, Jan. 13, board reorganizational meeting.
The vote was four-to-one in favor of the two percent salary raise and member Melissa Sauser voted against the raise. Member Steve Corraro was not present during the business meeting held at city hall.
As in past years, the board voted to give members a two percent raise because that percentage aligns with district employee salary increases.
The 2020 school board stipend salaries now stand at: $5,585 per year for the board chair, $5,037 per year paid to the vice chair, and $4,488 per year for all other school board members. With the approved stipend raises, the board chair will be paid $5,696 per year, $5,137 for vice chair, and $4,578 will be paid to the other board members.
Since this is the first board meeting of 2020, the board voted for new reorganization. Board Chair Jacilyn Doyle will return for a second term as board chair, Jake Cordes will be the new vice chair, Julie Singewald will be clerk and Steve Corraro will be treasurer.
Two new Farmington High student school board members took the oath of office to serve on Farmington School Board, including sophomores, Grace Paggen and Abdi Ayana.
The new 2020 board committee assignments will be: Doyle and Cordes will serve on the executive committee, Corarro and Singewald will serve on long-range planning and finance committee, Sauser and Rebecca Kaletta will serve on the public engagement and legislative policy and Doyle and Kaletta will be on the policy committee.
