Deadline is April 20 at District 192 main office
The Farmington School Board agreed to take applications until April 20 from District 192 residents who want to serve in the board vacant seat for the next six months.
The board determined the process to fill the seat during its Monday, April 11 work session at city hall.
Longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser announced March 28 she would be moving out of state and need to leave the board. Sauser’s four-year board term ends Dec. 31, 2022. Her last meeting will be Monday, April 25.
The board debated the merits of filling the open seat with a former School Board member or appointing a candidate after taking applications and conducting interviews.
The board decided upon the latter, as the board member application will be available this week on the district’s website at www.farmington.k12.mn.us. The application asks residents to answer a few questions, and submit a cover letter and resume.
The deadline to submit an application in person only is Wednesday, April 20, at the district office at Farmington High School located off Flagstaff Avenue.
The board has not determined a detailed process after that, but the Minnesota School Board Association recommends districts that receive a lot of interest from many candidates can allow each board member to choose a top candidate to move forward as finalists.
The board can interview finalists before deciding on one candidate to serve in the six-month term.
Board Member Steve Corarro said he likes the candidate search process outline.
“At the end of the day, the process will be a nomination from board members and it will be voted upon,” Board Chair Kyle Christensen said, “and we will whittle it down like other districts to ensure board members nominate from the pool, and it will be a fair and transparent way to filter through the finalists.”
He said he would like to see the appointment vote take place on May 9, so the individual could be sworn in June 13.
Christensen said there will be two open board seats on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
Corraro’s term will end at the end of the year along with the term of the person selected to fill Sauser’s seat. Corraro said he has not decided if he will run for another four-year term.
“I kind of mixed on it to be honest with you, and I don’t know the right decision or if there is a right or wrong decision on this,” Corarro said.
Deliberations
Board members Christensen and Corraro said they saw advantages and disadvantages to the application and appointment process or selecting a former School Board member to fill out the remainder of the term.
“I am strongly in favor of opening it up to the public,” Board Member Hannah Simmons said. “I think it would be in direct contradiction of everything I talked about with community engagement and transparency to then say that I support just picking someone, no matter how wonderful that person is.”
“I prefer to see a former board member,” Board Member Rebecca Kaletta said, “especially because they are coming in at half the year, and I know you guys since you are newer that it takes a while to get your feet wet and get going with things, so I think having a totally new board member may take some time to get up and running, and I would like to keep us continuing on the momentum that we have.”
Corarro stated how public perception is important and the board needs to appear to be transparent.
“Where I struggle a bit and I know a former School Board member who would be great in it, but the comment I received was you would want him or her just because they are going to vote the way you would,” he said. “That is not accurate, but perception is reality.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.