Grandfather pushes for permanent
road safety improvements
The Farmington School Board discussed a Dakota County highway project proposal aimed to improve roadway safety at the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue during the Monday, Aug. 8, work session held at the high school.
Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik joined the county’s director of transportation and traffic engineer to talk with the board and field questions about the potential intersection project.
The county staff reported nine vehicle crashes have taken place at this intersection during that last three years. Five of those crashes involved a southbound vehicle, according to Dakota County.
The project proposal aims to improve roadway safety at the intersection traveled by young drivers, high school staff, residents who live in new housing developments near the high school and commuters who travel north and south on Flagstaff Avenue in and out of Farmington and Lakeville.
The project calls for a potential right turn lane and a median to be constructed off Flagstaff Avenue. This would require drivers to only be able to make right turns at the intersection. Upon completion, traffic heading south or east would need to make a right turn, followed by a U-turn at an adjacent median opening. This median proposal project that would be paid for by Dakota County would be cheaper than installing a stoplight or building a roundabout, the county reports. Other traffic controls like a future traffic light or roundabout be constructed in the next 15 to 20 years when data traffic counts are higher.
The county traffic engineer stated this proposal would reduce conflict points and allow drivers on the north leg of Flagstaff to manage one direction of traffic at a time.
Farmington grandfather Paul Balus spoke during the public comment of the work session at the end of the meeting. His granddaughter was hit broadside at the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021.
“A driver came out of the field and hit her going 50 miles per hour and it totaled the car, and she walked away with scratches and bruises. She was not given a citation at the accident scene,” Balus said. He reported his granddaughter looked both ways before attempting to cross the busy four-lane highway of Highway 50 from Flagstaff Avenue.
“People drive a lot faster than 60 miles per hour,” on Highway 50,” Balus said. If the driver who hit his granddaughter’s vehicle had been driving straight west, Balus said his granddaughter would be dead.
Balus commended Farmington City Council and Mayor Joshua Hoyt for support to bring solutions to the unsafe intersection. “Mayor Hoyt has been very available, and it is a privilege to talk to all of you today because I feel this group, each individual here, has a lot of pressure they can apply to Dakota County,” said Balus.
Balus shared he has engaged in several conversations with Dakota County staff and Commissioner Mike Slavik to come up with the best pathway to improve this intersection in what he calls a dangerous intersection, and one that is heavily traveled and driven by young, inexperienced high school drivers.
“I am very passionate about this project and I was ready to a single seat wave when the county mentioned it was not a money issue,” Balus said. “I will tell you it is a money issue, and in my numerous conversations with the county that reported that a traffic signal would be $3 million,” he said.
“There needs to be something done because we have a lot of young drivers, and my wife and I were fortunate, I don’t know if you or anyone who has been in an accident but it is earth shattering,” he explained. They showed up at the accident scene first because his granddaughter’s parents were at work.
“We put our kids in your (school board) hands and I appreciate every one of you sitting up there and have a great concern for our children and I appreciate that,” Balus said. “I have a great concern about my grandkids and forgive me,” he said, as his voice cracked and his voiced was filled with emotion. He paused and said “I ask you to step back tonight and step back tomorrow and talk amongst yourselves and don’t let Dakota County put a fix on this,” Balus said.
“You have agriculture business that uses Flagstaff, you have sports teams, parents from other schools coming for sports and activities, you have your bus routes,” he said. Balus argued that if the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff does not warrant traffic controls now, then he does not think the Pilot Knob Road and Highway 50 need the traffic signal that is installed there today and has been for years to regulate traffic.
“Someone is going to die at that intersection, it is just a matter of probability and statistics that is going to dictate that, and don’t let the traffic fatality be that a kid from Farmington High School or an elderly person and that will rest on your shoulders,” Balus said.
“You (school board) have the collective ability to push on Dakota County, it is a money issue and they put their flag on the fact that they don’t want to spend money or they want to spend the least amount of money,” said Balus.
“Please, please I implore you, no one should go through what we did, stick together and be tough on Dakota County,” added Balus.
Farmington School Board Chair Kyle Christensen asked questions about the transition drivers would need to make when they move west on Highway 50 with the new proposal.
“I spent time on Sunday afternoon trying to understand the impact and how it would look,” he said after he drove to this area on Highway 50. He said when drivers make a right-hand turn onto Highway 50, they will have about 500 feet or less to crossover into the turning lane west on Highway 50 that is in front of a family farm.
“This is relatively a short distance and the length of a turn lane on the current construction plan is about four or five car lengths,” Christensen said. When traffic volumes are greatest at the end of the school day, cars could become bottlenecked and backed up. This could present other roadway safety issue.
Farmington District Superintendent Jason Berg spoke about the need to protect student safety, educate young drivers, and how this new county roadway plan could impact district operations with busing schedules and potentially impact school start times due to school buses.
Board Member Steve Corraro asked the county about the costs versus the safety. He queried county staff about looking at the intersection road safety from a bigger picture standpoint and said this intersection will become busier and more traveled in future years as more single family homes are being constructed around the high school that is close to the Lakeville border.
Corraro asked county staff if a roundabout or traffic signal could be constructed sooner instead of waiting for the data to dictate the timeline since the neighborhoods in this area are growing fast and houses are being built at a fast pace in this location.
“We need to think long-term and to me this is narrow-minded business planning with no gray areas,” Corarro said.
This traffic intersection solution would take away traffic of those who are at the high school for all kinds of games, competitions and tournaments and prevent them from coming into Farmington and would send the traffic toward Lakeville.
“How does that help the Farmington taxpayers?” Corarro said.
Christensen added: “I understand how the county factors in all the data, but at the end of the day there are legitimate concerns about whether this is the right configuration for the time, and I also have faith that the country engineers are taking those factors into consideration.”
A future meeting will be open to residents to come listen and ask questions that will be hosted by Dakota County at the end of September. The county can gather feedback from stakeholders of residents, parents, the bus company, farmers and business owners.
