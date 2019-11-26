The Farmington School Board will conduct a superintendent search in lieu of hiring a consulting search firm.
Board Chair Jacilyn Doyle gave a superintendent search update at the Monday, Nov. 25, School Board meeting at city hall.
“Basically, we had interviewed different consulting firms and had them present and we looked at their presentations and the pros and cons, and at the last work session the board discussion determined as a board and a district we can handle it ourselves," Doyle said.
District 192 Superintendent Jay Haugen retired Nov. 15.
The board agreed unanimously to hire Jason Berg as the interim superintendent to work through June 30, 2020. Berg served as the district's executive director of educational services.
“That is how we are going to move forward with our superintendent search and we are forming a subcommittee,” Doyle said.
Board members who will together on the superintendent search will be Doyle, board members Rebecca Kaletta and Jake Cordes with Steve Corraro serving as an alternate.
Doyle said she will work with the administrative team to develop a timeline and give the community an update during the next School Board meeting.
The board debated whether to do a formal candidate search or perform an in-district vetting process during the Sept. 9 board work session.
The board will do the work of a search firm to gather information, candidates and create a job posting and brochure.
The superintendent position will most likely be posted in March or late February and the interview process will begin in March. The process will allow for different committees to form that may include a community committee and advisory committee.
A final superintendent hiring decision would be done in May, according to the timeline.
Berg, who is interested in becoming the superintendent permanently, said “I would be more than happy to do the interim role, and we have a great administrative team and I would be more than happy and proud to continue to work on what we are doing whether that is in an interim role or whatever the future may hold."
