District 192 enrollment forecasts
1,543 more students in 10 years
Farmington School Board unanimously approved $2.4 million in budget cuts for the projected 2023-24 budget during the March 27 board business meeting.
Farmington District Superintendent Jason Berg gave a summary report of budget cuts that have been discussed at length in past board work sessions after months of finance work by district staff and discussions by the district finance committee led by current and past school board members.
Berg explained there will be a projected deficit of approximately $3 million for the 2023-24 school year.
The school board decided to use $1 million from the 2015 levy that will be taken from the assigned fund balance to offset a staffing ratio increase.
192 enrollment projections
Farmington School District 192 has an enrollment of 6,725 students who attend Farmington Public Schools.
“Between 2010 and 2022, resident births each year have declined from 28.6% from 608 to 434,” Berg said, with 174 less births a year.
“Since 2010-2022, overall student enrollment in K-12 grew from 4.6% from 6,366 to 6,658,” Berg added.
This breakdown means the elementary schools have seen a decline in enrollment of 8.8% from 3,208 students to 2,925.
Farmington elementary schools peaked in enrollment in 2013-14 with 607 total students.
“In the next 10 years, it is estimated that Farmington Area School District could gain an additional 1,543 students if 100% of planned housing developments are built, which would compensate for overall losses resulting from declining birth rates across the district,” Berg said.
Farmington District 192 enrollment projects in the next 10 years there will be more students enrolled in the schools:
Five elementary schools – 694 more students
Two middle schools – 371 more students
Farmington High School – 478 more students
Berg explained since 2010 the average sale price of a Farmington single-family house increased 29.7% from $282,758 to $366,587.
Budget cuts
The school board approved $2.4 million in budget alignment cuts for the 2023-24 school year that include:
* $1 million cut with shift of technology staff expenditures to capital budget.
* $147,000 - eliminate assistant principal at Riverview Elementary School.
* $119,000 – eliminate dean of students at Meadowview Elementary School.
* $79,000 – eliminate one of four district teaching and learning coaches.
* $45,5000 – move middle school athletics to Community Education.
* $79,000 – reduce middle school specialists to 1.0 full-time equivalent.
* $395,000 – reduction not budgeted that is part of superintendent’s discretionary full-time equivalent budget.
* $158,000 - eliminate math interventionists at Dodge Middle School and Boeckman Middle School.
* $100,000 – reduce the Q-Comp teacher evaluation overage funding.
* $61,000 – reduction from 30 to 20 hours for media paraprofessional staff at the elementary level.
* $11,800 - eliminate general paraprofessional position at Riverview Elementary.
* $53,000 – not filling technology assistant position for staffing structure.
* $58,600 – not filling a Level 2 custodial position.
* $24,500 – eliminate Farmington High School 360 Communities position.
* $15,000 – discontinue panorama survey.
* $7,500 – eliminate overtime pay at athletic events.
* $6,000 – reduce three lunchroom supervisors at Boeckman Middle School.
The Board approved a projected increase in staffing ratio for K-12 that will be covered by the district’s 2014 assigned fund balance.
The Farmington District 192 unassigned fund balance sits at approximately $7.9 million. The district’s board policy calls for 8-9% to be kept in the unassigned fund balance.
The district assigned fund balance is projected to have $5.9 million after the 2022-23 school year. This includes $500,000 that is restricted by state statute and $5.4 million that has been restricted by the board that will be targeted for specific purposes. There is $2 million in an assigned fund balance from the 2015 levy. There is $4.6 million in a reserved fund and these funds are restricted by state statute.
The Board agreed to take a conservative model based on current information known for the projected budgeting.
The budget assumes a potential increase of $1.2 million in comprehensive education revenue. The budget expects an increase of 2% to 3% in the state’s general education formula. The budget assumes enrollment will be constant at around 6,725 students. The budget also assumes special education cross subsidy reduction aid will increase by 50%. It also assumes the multi-lingual subsidy reduction aid will increase by 25%.
The finance committee and district staff used the past five years of averages on all other related costs that will project about a 4.62% increase in costs.
The board approved additional expenses in the 2023-23 budget that calls for approximately $319,000 for 2023-24 that includes the parameters:
* $61,000 to reinstate buildings or program capital to 2020-21 levels.
* $158,000 to fund multi-lingual teachers.
* $100,000 to support baseline learner support at the elementary level for all five elementary buildings to make each school building the same with having a principal, counselor and student support specialist that may be a counselor, behavior interventionist and social worker.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.