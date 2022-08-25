Eight candidates compete for three seats
Eight candidates will compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the November general election.
Eight candidates will compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the November general election.
Candidates discussed their views. Terms on the Farmington Independent School District 192 Board are four years.
Kelsey Jezierski, 39, has lived in Farmington for 10 years with her husband, Eric, raising two children. She works as a clinical mental health counselor.
“I’m excited to officially announce I’m running for a seat on the Farmington School Board,” Jezierski said. “I have been an active voice within our community for the past couple of years by speaking out in support of initiatives that support all our learners and advocating for change where it’s needed.” She spoke at Farmington City Council open forums about the importance of recognizing the Juneteenth historic day in a city proclamation.
The district’s student population is more than 25% ethnicities other than white, she said.
“Yet the current school board does not reflect these numbers, and representation is essential in spaces where critical decisions are being made, and I believe that I can be a representative for all our learners, teachers, staff, families, and residents, and I bring a different perspective through my lived experiences and professional life.” Jezierski said. “I understand what it means to connect with others, build authentic relationships, and listening to understand versus listening to respond.”
She serves on the District 192 Strategic Planning Committee and Instructional Program Review Committee.
“It was through these (committees) that I gained a better awareness of the district’s vision for our learners and what was being implemented to put action behind words."
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.