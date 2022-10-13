Kelsey Jezierski seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Kelsey Jezierski

 Submitted photo

Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.

The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.

Tags

Load comments