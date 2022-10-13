Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Kelsey Jezierski
Age: 39
Family: Married to husband Eric for 17 and a half years, daughter Brooke, 15, and son Wyatt, 3
Occupation: Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (mental health counselor)
Education: Master of Arts in counseling – clinical mental health counseling
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: This is my second year on the Instructional Program Review (IPR) committee. Last spring, I was a member of one of the Strategic Planning Emergent Teams focusing on Strategy 1 – “We will cultivate a holistic education system that unifies community members, parents, staff, and learners” where we collaborated on five different “Purpose Statements.”
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Our community is growing in diversity, so inclusion and tolerance are of utmost importance. I am unapologetic in acknowledging how race, identity, and culture impacts a learner’s educational experience and support making systemic changes to decrease educational disparities.
We need to increase representation among teachers, staff, administration, and School Board that reflects our diverse learner population. I want to teach more than the “basics.” Learners need more than math, history, and science to be prepared for life. Emotional intelligence is a skill learners can use in any circumstance. Being fiscally responsible is important along with assuring funds are allocated equitably.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
When potential residents research our community, many of them are deterred by low test scores and online “ratings.” What these potential residents don’t know is that our schools have a strengths-based approach. This means that learners use their strengths in navigating their educational journey. Learners feel more confident, encouraged, and motivated because they’re challenged based on personalized progression rather than standardized testing. The district needs to disseminate this information broadly to create curiosity and interest. We need to confront the overt intolerance and lead with compassion and humanity. Learners should never feel “othered” but instead feel welcomed, valued, and celebrated.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
It could be better. From my perspective, equity is passively addressed with not a lot of action toward it. There are some equity initiatives I do appreciate, such as the Equity Leadership Team, it’s incorporated into the learning model, part of the literacy plan, school clubs dedicated to inclusion, degendering the homecoming court, staff development opportunities, and it’s briefly mentioned on the district website.
Surrounding districts appear to have a greater focus on equity as it’s integrated into different domains district wide. Our district could benefit from prioritizing equity and inclusion in a more comprehensive manner. Staff diversity should mirror our learner population. All staff need to be culturally competent to ensure safety for our diverse learners. Equity has somehow become controversial and divisive. By incorrectly redefining equity, it leaves diverse communities feeling dismissed, dehumanized, and unvalued. We need to build a community of acceptance, tolerance, curiosity, and appreciation.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, other board member views, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
First, I would lead with curiosity. Every person sees things through their own lens. By doing this, we’re not taking other people’s perspectives, experiences, or views into account. Being curious shows interest in the other person which increases opportunities for collaboration and compromise. Feedback from learners, families, teachers, staff, administration, and residents is necessary as their input is equally, if not more, important.
Looking at the facts of a situation is necessary. Facts cannot be interpreted as there’s evidence supporting the data. Sometimes there can be multiple paths to a singular outcome. Being able to map out different approaches is useful as it provides insight into advantages and disadvantages. Safety should be prioritized above all else. Compromise, humility, and flexibility are essential in this role. I am an elected representative of this community. This means that my voice is their voice. My opinion does not hold more weight than theirs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.