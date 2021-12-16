The Farmington School Board unanimously approved on Monday a 3.13% increase in the district’s 2022 tax levy during its regular meeting at city hall.
District 192 residential property owners are projected to see the district’s portion of property taxes to increase on average by more than 3 percent in 2022.
The 2022 total levy increased by $955,026 from the $30.48 million 2021 levy – a 3% increase to $31.43 million.
Jane Houska, district finance director, reported the district’s total general fund will increase 1.82% from 2021 to 2022. The general fund went from $11.56 million to $11.77 million payable in 2022.
Houska explained Minnesota sets state funding formulas that determine revenue and most revenue amounts are based on specified amounts per pupil.
“The maximum authorized property tax mean districts can levy less, but not more than that amount authorized by state, unless approved by voters in November,” she said.
Houska said the district is challenged since the basic general education formula always lags inflation.
“Since 2002-03, the state general education revenue has not kept pace with inflation, and fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of 2.45% or $161 over the previous year was approved,” Houska said.
For fiscal year 2022-23, there will be a projected increase of 2% or $135, Houska said.
“The per-pupil allowance for fiscal year 2022-23 of $6,863 would need to increase by another $598 or 8.7% to have kept pace with inflation since 2022-03,” Houska said.
She said special education is continually underfunded by the federal government, as the Minnesota Department of Education said the cost to provide special education was underfunded statewide by $673 million in fiscal year 2020.
The state estimates that by fiscal year 2025, the cost to provide special education funding statewide will be underfunded by $806 million.
Houska said the underfunding requires the district to use regular program funding to support special education, a state and federally mandated program. Two options to lower the bridge of special education funding gap is to cut regular program budgets or increase referendum revenue.
Houska said the property tax levy is increasing in part due to a rise in the district’s property valuation per student and a decrease in student enrollment.
That resulted in an increased local levy share and a decrease state aid share, she said.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.