Board praised for thoughtful debate
The Farmington School Board voted 5-0 to approve an employee professional conduct policy during its Feb. 27 meeting after a portion board members were split on was removed.
Board Chair Kyle Christensen wrote the draft policy, which the six-member board has discussed at several work sessions.
He wrote that its purpose was to provide an “educational and employment environment in which all learners and staff are treated with respect and dignity and where diverse experiences and points of view are honored and valued. In accordance with this commitment, every school district employee is to maintain a standard of professionalism within accepted standards of conduct in all interactions with learners, families, other employees, contractors and partners.”
Board Member Jacilyn Doyle, a vocal opponent of the policy, was not in attendance at the meeting.
During the Feb. 13 work session, Doyle said she could not vote for the policy with Paragraph D because she believes the draft policy was written as a reactionary measure. She said if it was passed, it could lead to an opening of Pandora’s Box against many teachers.
Paragraph D, which was removed from the final version, said: “While ISD 192 recognizes and values the importance of diverse points of view in nurturing critical thinking among learners; teachers, other classroom staff and district employees are to refrain from interjecting personal political beliefs or biases that are unrelated to instructional goals into the development of curriculum or lesson plans, or into the instructional areas of classrooms.”
Board Member Hannah Simmons said Doyle’s perspective as an educator on the issue really stood out to her.
Simmons referred to Paragraph D as ambiguous and gives a feeling of putting teachers under a microscope.
Christensen wrote the policy to outline conduct for all district employees including staff, teachers, principals, food service and custodians.
“Teachers are already feeling the sense in trying to be really thoughtful and conscientious about what they are teaching and recognizing that there are conversations and things that happen in their classroom that they try and maintain control of, but there is a limited ability to do that,” Simmons said.
Simmons said the policy that was approved is strong and supports the district’s philosophy.
Board Member Maggie Storlie, who said she had concerns about Paragraph D, said the edits to the policy have been helpful and clarifies the end goal.
She said the board could address issues raised in Paragraph D in a separate policy.
Board Member Melissa Gorman said she favored keeping Paragraph D. She said spoke to district teachers who did not have concerns with it.
Gorman said: “I read it as we are asking district employees to refrain from interjecting contents of concepts unrelated to instructional goals. … We are not saying that the learners interject and have organic like conversations to Jacilyn’s point at our last meeting, but we are saying we want them to stick to what we are supposed to be learning and that should be really what they are doing now anyway.
“I don’t think we are asking them (teachers) to do any more than they are already doing, but having it here would ease some of the fears that some members of the community and other teachers may have is important,” Gorman said.
Student Board Representative Kennedy Gibbs said he can see how the language in Paragraph D could create a pigeonhole from a teacher perspective.
Simmons said she spoke to Christensen about policy and the board’s goals.
“There’s already a process in place if learners or parents have a concern,” Simmons said.
The district Instructional Program Review Committee is responsible for approving curriculum and is made up of parents, educators, and administrators.
She said state standards of Effective Practice for Teachers says teachers should “understand the subject matter knowledge is not a fixed body of facts, but is complex and ever developing,” and “use multiple representations and explanations of subject matter concepts to capture key ideas and link them.”
She said Paragraph D would make the standards less effective instead of more effective, Simmons said.
Christensen said he believes the intent of Paragraph D is relevant to some of the work needed in the district.
“When I started this, and I think I have repeated it, since what I want to provide is a set of standards and board-backed policy that articulates a point of view on some specific areas, and this is one of them but there are others that are very, very important,” Christensen said.
He said with three board members uneasy with the language, “it undermines the confidence that I want to go forward with.”
“I hear your concerns and have worked purposefully and diligently with everyone here at the table to really be thoughtful about this,” Christensen said.
Simmons said there should be dialogue and listening sessions with employees and educators “if we are developing in a policy that is more curriculum focused or focused on a certain portion of staff.”
‘Unrelated’
Superintendent Jason Berg said having the word “unrelated” in Paragraph D does not align with the district.
“I think there’s a lot of things that can be related, right, and that is where the question becomes how does this potentially relate to an instructional goal or to a learning activity?” he said. “That is where people come into disagreement, the overt stuff is easy and that doesn’t bring up questions.
“I think the hard ones are nuanced,” Berg said, adding and that is where there is disagreement.
“If we can’t articulate why something isn’t part of our learning design, that’s a fundamental issue that we need to work with,” Berg said. “I think ultimately if something like this goes through somebody’s going to have to be the judge and jury and what’s related and what unrelated in some way, shape or form.”
Christensen said those kinds of decisions would be made by the superintendent.
Berg said: “We have a process in place that we go through and we should be able to articulate why it’s related and not unrelated.”
The board said it will work with administration on guidelines in this area to strengthen the district.
Christensen said: “This is one of those topics that when other boards have tried to manage it, it creates a storm and I recognize that, and I recognized it when I wrote it in the first place.”
The board deserves applause for how it conducted itself during this discussion, Christensen said.
Berg commended the board on its ability to share thoughtful debate and conduct discussion when there is disagreement.
