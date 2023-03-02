Farmington School Board debates conduct policy, adopts revised version

The Farmington School Board voted 5-0 to approve an employee professional conduct policy during its Feb. 27 meeting after a portion that board members were split on was removed.

Board Chair Kyle Christensen wrote the draft policy, which the six-member board has discussed at several work sessions.

 Submitted photo

Board praised for thoughtful debate

