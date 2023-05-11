Goals aim to reduce disparities,
hire diverse teachers
The Farmington School Board heard details about District 192’s three-year Achievement and Integration plan during its Monday, May 8, meeting at city hall.
Chris Bussmann, director of secondary learning, and Lisa Edwards, director of elementary learning, explained the state’s Achievement and Integration program aims to pursue racial and economic integration and increase student academic achievement, create equitable educational opportunities, and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic background.
In March, the district was identified as a racially-isolated district due to enrollment of the protected class of students being greater than 20% compared to that in an adjoining district (Hastings).
The district will assemble its final plan for consideration during the June 12 board meeting and submit for state approval June 15 and implement it later this summer.
Three goals
The plan will have three goals, along with strategies, key indicators of progress and calls for the formation of a Multi-District Collaborative Council with Hastings “to create opportunities for our students and our learners,” Edwards said.
“Everything these dollars will be spent on, every learner will have access to this and this is not for certain groups of students, although some of our goals are geared for participation or more access for certain groups, all of the strategies are implemented and available to all students,” Edwards said.
The three goals are to increase racial and economic integration, reduce disparities in academic achievement, and increase access for all students to qualified, diverse teachers.
Among the strategies district staff will use are family engagement initiatives, rigorous coursework, professional development, and recruitment and retention of diverse staff.
District staff will engage families in an effort to enroll students in rigorous coursework, Edwards said.
The first goal will be to increase the percentage of minority students enrolled in Advanced Placement and College in the Schools courses from 21.5% in 2022-2023 to at least 25% in 2025-26.
In 2018-19, the percentage of minority students enrolled in these classes was 15.8% compared to 84.2% white students in the programs.
“Success Coaches” positions will be hired by the district. These positions will be licensed staff members who have an understanding of the curriculum and pathways for post-high school.
“We think a lot about pathways they really begin well before high school,” Bussmann said “If you don’t have really good institutional knowledge about how to navigate what course registration might look like and what that means or does not mean as you move into the future.”
District staff plan to work closely with students and families to discover what students’ passions and interests are to guide them with their educational pathways. District family cultural advocates embedded in school districts have been helping with this endeavor, Edwards said.
“We feel this has seen a huge amount of growth for our families to help bridge that engagement from home to school, and this would be an independent position and our preference would be for that person to have experience,” Edwards said.
Indicators of progress
Two Key Indicators of Progress will be increasing the number of American Indian parents, guardians and learners who attend the district’s family engagement event, and working with a success coach to pass all of their classes.
Another goal will be to reduce disparities in reading test scores for Hispanic students in second through fifth grades.
The district will use diagnostic assessments, instructional strategies, and give resources to families to use with their children at home.
The district will hire a 1.5 FTE (full-time equivalent) for instructional literacy coach and family cultural advocate.
A third district goal will be to increase the percentage of qualified diverse educators from 2.7% in 2023 to 3.2% in 2026.
Another strategy calls for district staff to participate in equity training and restorative practices.
Farmington also will partner with Hastings to bring targeted groups of students together in virtual and in-person settings around a specific concept or topic.
Budget
The total budget for the district’s Achievement and Integration program will be $730,000, including $150,000 for professional development, up to $50,000 for administrative work and supplies, along with funds to cover direct student services. District 192 could receive a $75,000 incentive if there is a reduction in racial and economic enrollment disparities.
If the incentive is awarded, the total budget will be $805,000:
- 1.5 FTE instructional coaches - $150,000
- Two to four Family Cultural Advocates - $300,000
- One ninth- and 10th-grade Success Coach - $105,000
- Two sixth- to eighth-grade Success Coaches - $205,000
- Administrative supplies - $20,000
- Multi-district activities - $25,000
The board business meeting was not broadcast live May 8 on Farmington’s YouTube or Charter Spectrum Cable 188 due to a microphone malfunction. An audio recording of the meeting is available by contacting the district office.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.