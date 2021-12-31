Farmington residents will transition to weekly recycling with garbage pickup
The City of Farmington will transition to weekly recycling and trash service by Dicks Sanitation starting Jan. 2.

All residential trash customers should have received a packet in the mail. The packet includes a letter with important trash and recycling information, a brochure from DSI, and a cling with holiday trash reminders and city reminders.

DSI ask all residential customers to verify their account information by visiting FarmingtonMN.gov/Verify.

If you would like to view more in-depth information about the transition or to read the FAQs, visit

FarmingtonMN.gov/Recycling.

