The City of Farmington will transition to weekly recycling and trash service by Dicks Sanitation starting Jan. 2.
All residential trash customers should have received a packet in the mail. The packet includes a letter with important trash and recycling information, a brochure from DSI, and a cling with holiday trash reminders and city reminders.
DSI ask all residential customers to verify their account information by visiting FarmingtonMN.gov/Verify.
If you would like to view more in-depth information about the transition or to read the FAQs, visit
