Council urged to take formal vote next year
Farmington residents have vocalized their concerns at recent meetings after the Farmington City Council denied making a Juneteenth proclamation in June.
The residents have voiced frustration, disappointment and shared personal experiences about discrimination in the last couple months at two public forums held prior to council meetings.
Nine residents spoke July 19 for 45 minutes before the annual joint city council and Farmington School Board session at city hall. Each responded to the council’s 3-to-2 decision against the city Juneteenth proclamation. The council’s informal vote at a work session took place prior to Congress making Juneteenth a national paid holiday this year.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt was not in attendance at the July joint meeting due to a last-minute family situation, he said. He said in an interview last week that he had not had time to review the comments from the meeting.
New Farmington resident Tysley Taylor asked the council take a real vote on a Juneteenth proclamation for 2022.
“The mayor speaks often of his military service which I thank him for, and I think of the sacrifice and bravery it takes to serve your country, the way the mayor has bravery that I am sure serves him well in many aspects of his life, and I, too, have had to demonstrate bravery in my life,” new Farmington resident Tysley Taylor said.
She said she had discussed safety with the mayor in previous correspondences with him.
“Feeling safe includes feeling welcomed and included and not eye rolls at council meetings, and when you acknowledge things that have resonated with me and you meet me where I am at, that is when I feel safe, and that is when I feel like a member of this community who wants to spend her dollars here and encourage others to do the same,” Taylor said.
“This is where the bravery comes in and that is what you have been hired for – we need to be on the right side of history, and we need to educate the ignorant and soften a lot of hearts and get something done,” Taylor said.
Just as Americans grapple with how to improve race relations, Farmington resident voices are asking to be heard.
Farmington resident Kelsey Jezierski said, “By making this statement I am not trying to change the mind of anybody in this room because I understand that one must make the intentional choice to pivot and be willing to shed core beliefs and opinions, but my hope is that someone feels supported or less alone because they see someone hold similar beliefs,” she said.
She challenged Hoyt’s remarks at a previous council meeting about how inaction is action.
“I was and am still unsure on how to interpret that – I have a hard time on understanding why that is a positive thing – by not acting, racism is being normalized, validated and encouraged, welcomed and emboldened, and by not public denouncing racism, bigotry and intolerance, those things are penetrating the very veins of this city,” said Jezierski, a Korean woman.
She said she has spoken with Hoyt in person. She asked what happens next and said it was good to engage in conversation. But without any follow-up or follow through, she does not feel this communication was productive.
Hoyt said he always encourages residents to come to meetings and speak up.
“I encourage that, and I want resident involvement and people to come in and they have the freedom to say what they want to say,” Hoyt said, in an interview.
The mayor responded to the concerns by saying, “It is my experience we are a very welcoming community, and we have to understand there is a purview and responsibility and there are things we are supposed to be doing as a body, and we are policy makers first along with community outreach.
“If I feel adamant about a cause, it is my responsibility as a human being to do something, elected or not, at the end of the day freedom of speech is protected by constitutional case law,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said the city sent responses to residents who spoke during the open forums and who have had questions. Hoyt said he understands residents want to be heard, but he said there is not a need to validate or invalidate someone’s opinions, stating that he thinks this is a problem in our society.
“There is nothing I can say that has validity to it and has weight behind it until I am given an example of what it means to be seen and heard,” Hoyt said.
When social media and residents accuse him of being perceived as a racist, Hoyt said “I am a social liberal and I am a fiscal conservative, and you show me another elected person in the last 15 years that has done as much community outreach as I have.”
When asked about his decision to not approve a city Juneteenth proclamation, Hoyt said “In my opinion, it is the worst thing to do, to proclaim something without having action behind it.”
Soon the city council will begin conversations about what diversity and inclusion look like and how they can look at amending any city policy that may be applicable, Hoyt said.
Urging any residents to apply for open seats on city boards, Hoyt said: “That is how you get diversity and inclusion - you are not going to force it from the top down, but you have to have representation.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.