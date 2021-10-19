The City of Farmington asks residents to let their inner Clark Griswald to shine this holiday season and be a part of the first-ever Holiday Lights Tour.
Residents can submit an application to the City of Farmington Parks and Recreation by Monday, Nov. 15. The City will then put together a virtual map of all decorated homes and residents can tour the decked out houses.
• Tour requires participants to have holiday lights on most evenings from Saturday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 31.
• The home address must be in Farmington Area School District.
• Sign up online or via paper on a form submitted to city hall, 430 Third St.
Please contact Recreation Supervisor Ryan Hayes with any questions at RHayes@FarmingtonMN.gov.
