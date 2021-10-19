Farmington residents can share holiday light displays

The City of Farmington invites residents to be part of the first-every Holiday Lights Tour.

Submit an application to the City of Farmington Parks and Recreation by Monday, Nov. 15. The City will put together a virtual map of all decorated homes so residents can take a tour online of the decked out houses.

The City of Farmington asks residents to let their inner Clark Griswald to shine this holiday season and be a part of the first-ever Holiday Lights Tour.

Residents can submit an application to the City of Farmington Parks and Recreation by Monday, Nov. 15. The City will then put together a virtual map of all decorated homes and residents can tour the decked out houses. 

• Tour requires participants to have holiday lights on most evenings from Saturday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 31.

• The home address must be in Farmington Area School District.

• Sign up online or via paper on a form submitted to city hall, 430 Third St.

Please contact Recreation Supervisor Ryan Hayes with any questions at RHayes@FarmingtonMN.gov.

