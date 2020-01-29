The public is invited to share feedback and learn about the Farmington District 192 superintendent search at an upcoming community forum.
The community forum is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the lecture hall at Farmington High School.
Farmington School Board Chair Jacilyn Doyle gave an update on the superintendent search during the Monday, Jan. 27, regular meeting.
“This will be open to the public to give us input on what they are looking for in a superintendent and to learn about the timeline for the process,” Doyle said.
School Board members forwarded community member names to the Superintendent Search Committee for consideration of inclusion on the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee.
The executive committee met last week, Doyle said, and the group compiled all the names of community members and narrowed it to 15 residents who will serve on the advisory committee.
“We could not select everyone but those letters should be going out to people next week so look for those,” Doyle said.
The District 192 superintendent job posting and brochures were recently posted to all 335 Minnesota school districts and online at the Minnesota School Board Association website.
A second meeting will be held for district teaching, administrative and support staff to share feedback about the superintendent search at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the conference room of the first floor of Farmington High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.