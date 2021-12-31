Farmington residents can recycle real Christmas trees from Jan. 3-10.
Dicks Sanitation or DSI will offer collection and recycling of real trees.
Contact DSI via email at info@dickssanitation.com or call(952) 469-2239 to
schedule the collection prior to regular service day.
Leave only bare tree out for pickup and remove tinsel, lights, ornaments and bag.
Holiday lights can be recycled with cords at these locations until Monday, Jan. 31, 2022:
Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St., Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.
Farmington Liquors, 18350 Pilot Knob Rd. or 923 Eighth St.,
The Recycling Zone, 3365 Dodd Rd., in Eagan, year round recycling of lights, telephones, cords and appliances. They do not accept rope lights, cord adaptors and battery packs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.