fm navy
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Angela Haley, from Farmington, adds the score of a target during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners.

Load comments