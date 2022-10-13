This week Farmington resident Kristina Rhoades launched a candidate write-in campaign to seek a seat on the Farmington School Board.
“As I’ve been learning more about the viewpoints of current School Board candidates, I found myself becoming more and more discouraged, and I felt limited in my choice,” Rhoades said in a press release.
A lifetime resident of Farmington, Rhoades, 41, and her husband, Wayne, have been married for 17 years and are raising three children who attend Farmington Public Schools.
In 2021, Rhoades drafted and submitted a Juneteenth Proclamation to the Farmington City Council with the goal of increasing awareness about this historical day’s significance, she said.
“When it didn’t pass in 2021, I resubmitted it in 2022, and I initiated conversations with elected city council members to advocate for its passage and was thrilled when ‘Juneteenth Freedom Day’ passed by a majority vote during a council meeting,” Rhoades said. She has spoken out about issues during the open forums at School Board and City Council meetings.
Rhodes has worked as a server and cloud engineering team leader for the past 22 years.
She has volunteered on the Wee Tigers Advisory Council. She is serving her second year on the Farmington School District Instructional Program Review Committee. Her family is active in hockey, gymnastics, school band, church and she has been an assistant den leader when her children were involved in Scouts.
Rhoades said she will advocate for teachers and learners as well as support the district’s vision of lifelong learning.
“This community and district hold a special place in my heart, and now my kids get to grow up in the same community I did, and I want to ensure that my kids and their peers receive an education that will prepare them for life; whatever they choose to pursue.”
More information is at Rhoades’ campaign Facebook page.
