Kristina Rhoades launches candidate write-in campaign for seat on Farmington School Board

Kristina Rhoades

 Submitted photo

This week Farmington resident Kristina Rhoades launched a candidate write-in campaign to seek a seat on the Farmington School Board.

“As I’ve been learning more about the viewpoints of current School Board candidates, I found myself becoming more and more discouraged, and I felt limited in my choice,” Rhoades said in a press release.

