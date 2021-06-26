Chandler Hill of Farmington with 22 others completed the nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking.
The training will be offered again in September for eight training sessions specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities. The goal is to provide thorough training in disability law and policy.
Applications for the next class are due July 9.
Hill applied for the course to learn how to be the best advocate for her son who has a speech and language disorder. She said she appreciated the focus on person-centered planning and making decisions for yourself. Several speakers demonstrated the power of communication and understanding how to work with various personality types.
Hill said that “when you are asking for resources and telling your story, you not only advocate for yourself but also others who are struggling with similar issues.”
She said she gained self-confidence from the class by knowing that “a whole tribe of people understand what you are going through and want to help you.”
There is no cost for this training. From September to May, eight sessions are presented.
“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
This leadership training brings in national and state experts and uses group participation. Over the 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have participated.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire in Bloomington.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, the first weekend session for the 2021-2022 program year is Sept. 17-18.
Applications at mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class39/index.html are due by July 9.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, apply online at PartnersinPolicymaking.com or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
