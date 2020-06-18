Event will be held virtually this year
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Relay for Life will be held virtually this year Friday, July 17, and not in-person at Boeckman Middle School.
Organizers said the decision was a difficult one since the event has as its primary feature creating a community for one night among cancer survivors, their caregivers and others who care about them in one place.
In past years the event has had featured speakers, music, food and teams of eight to 15 people raising pledge money with the idea that they will be walking around the school’s track non-stop during the night. The event has drawn many participants from Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount as relays in the latter two communities have not be planned in recent years.
“Many things have gone away or changed due to COVID-19, but cancer is still everywhere,” said Farmington Relay for Life Chairwoman Connie Honrud.
To continue to raise critical funds for the American Cancer Society, the Farmington Relay for Life is encouraging teams and individuals to gather donations from friends and neighbors, along with selling luminaria, which will be placed in the driveways of several team members.
Participants are encouraged to wear their team shirts and cancer survivors their purple T-shirts on Friday, July 17, as they walk around their neighborhoods or throughout the community.
There won’t be an honorary chairperson this year, but organizers will post videos during the night with messages of hope, survival and encouragement from people in the community affected by cancer.
“Please remember cancer is still very real and taking a toll,” Honrud said. “We need to get the message out that we still need to fundraise for ACS, as cancer is out there.”
Typically about 40 to 45 cancer survivors are honored during the Farmington Relay for Life, as they walk the first lap of the event.
Donations for ACS are used for helping patients get rides to appointments, personal care items, housing for patients and family at Hope Place in Minneapolis and Rochester due to cancer treatments, and continued research.
People can also purchase a virtual luminaria at koeltjen.wixsite.com/mysite. Those who purchase one at the site are encouraged to send in a photo and remembrance of a loved one who has battled cancer. Luminaria may also be purchased from any relay member or by contacting Honrud at 612-720-5789.
There will be some items for sale and people can enter their names for a drawing for prizes at the website.
More information and driveways where the luminaria will be placed on July 17 will be posted on the Farmington Relay for Life Facebook page and at its website.
People can also contact a member of the Leadership Team for more information.
The Leadership Team of the Farmington Relay for Life includes Honrud, Carrie Foley, Dawn Bilotta, Hazel Caauwe, Jeri Jolley, Judy Chown, Julie Fernandes, Kris Dingfelder, Laura Bonar, MaryJo Thelen, Nikki Muelken, Pam Gantner, Sharon Rogge and Tammy Bisping.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
