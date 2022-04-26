Farmington Police partner with Impact Auto to prevent catalytic converter thefts

The Farmington Police Department is now partnering with Impact Auto to participate in the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Project through the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau.
This project provides agencies with a limited supply of labeling kits to permanently mark catalytic converters with a unique number that can be traced to a specific owner. The kits will increase the chance of a successful prosecution if someone is caught with a marked converter.
The kits will only be available to vehicle owners of the most commonly targeted for catalytic converter thefts that include: Chevrolet Express Honda Element Mitsubishi Eclipse, Ford Econoline Honda Odyssey Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford F250 Hyundai Santa Fe Mitsubishi Outlander,
Honda Accord Hyundai Tucson Toyota Prius and Honda CRV Kia Sportage Toyota Tundra.
If you own one of the makes/models of vehicles and would like to have a label applied, please contact Impact Auto directly to schedule an appointment at 651-463-2281.
The free kits will be available beginning Monday, April 25.
Due to the limited number of available kits, the department wants to maximize the effectiveness of the pilot project by ensuring kits are properly and professionally applied.
Impact Auto in Farmington has agreed to apply the labels on qualifying vehicles at no charge to the owner.
Vehicle owners should be aware that installation requires the converter be clean, dry and cool to the touch when the label is applied.
As a result, Impact Auto may need the vehicle for a half a day or longer. Impact Auto will not give the kits to vehicle owners to apply on their own.
If vehicle owners patronize a different auto repair facility, their mechanic can contact Impact Auto to obtain a kit.
