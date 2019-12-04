The Farmington City Council unanimously approved replacing 800 MHz vehicle and portable radios for the Farmington Police Department at the Dec. 2 regular council meeting.
The last time the police department purchased new radios was in 2007. The projected lifespan for the new radios is eight to 10 years.
Farmington Police Administrative Sgt. Jim Constantineau reported the total replacement cost will be $211,000 for 26 portable radios and 16 vehicle radios.
This equipment will be funded through the police department’s CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) over the next three years.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said the department considered waiting to purchase the radios for two years, but at the end of 2019 the manufacturer Motorola will no longer support current police radios.
Rutherford said the department considered purchasing the radios in phases from a budgeting standpoint, but decided against this plan since the radio management and replacement became too complicated.
Rutherford said Motorola has a year-end special, as the department will receive a discount of $14,000 for a one-time purchase.
The 42 radios will cost $205,000 with a three-year payment plan. A finance charge of $14,000 over three years, matches the current Motorola incentive.
Constantineau explained if the police department wants to take advantage of the incentive, the contract needs to be executed by Dec. 6, 2019.
