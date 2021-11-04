Farmington Police design special challenge coins to support Amy Strese

In honor of Amy Strese, wife of Farmington Police Officer Tom Strese, is a breast cancer survivor. Farmington Police designed a challenge coin that is being sold and is available for the public to purchase.

The coin is engraved with her initials and a pink breast cancer ribbon and blue and yellow stripes to symbolize the police on each coin side. '

This is part of the annual department's Pink Patch Project to raise awareness about how early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer.

The public can purchase the challenge coins and pink patches in the lobby of Farmington Police station, 19500 Municipal Drive.

Cash or checks are welcome and can be made out to the American Cancer Society.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Challenge coins, pink patches for sale

at Farmington Police station   

This is the third year Farmington Police Department have been tickled pink to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to raise money for breast cancer.

The Pink Patch Project raises awareness to encourage all women of any age to do monthly breast exams and schedule annual mammograms because early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer.

Farmington Police Sergeant Chris Lutz said 2021 was a successful fundraising year even during the pandemic.

“Despite the unconventional year, Dakota County agencies raised $24,500 in 2020 for the American Cancer Society. All the agencies have worked to have another fundraising successful year in 2021,” Lutz said.

Many local law enforcement agencies within Dakota County wore pink patches on their police uniforms in October during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In honor of Amy Strese, wife of Farmington Police Officer Tom Strese, the police department created a challenge coin to support her cancer fight. The coin is available for the public to purchase. The coin is engraved with her initials on each side with a pink breast cancer ribbon and blue and yellow stripes to symbolize the police. The public can purchase the pink patches and challenge coins in the lobby of the Farmington Police station, 19500 Municipal Drive. Cash or checks are welcome and can be made to the American Cancer Society.

“It’s important to note that each officer sporting a pink patch purchased it themselves,” Lutz said. “We are proud to wear them in support of the American Cancer Society,” he added.

All proceeds from the Pink Patch Project will be presented to the American Cancer Society. The Pink Patch Project started in 2013 nationwide, and since then more than 900,000 patches have been sold throughout more than 500 law enforcement departments across the country.

Local police departments that took part in the Pink Patch Project fundraiser within Dakota County are Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville, Burnsville, Dakota County Sheriff, Hastings and Inver Grove Heights.

For more information about Farmington’s Pink Patch Project, contact Sgt. Lutz at fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com.

Tags

Load comments