Challenge coins, pink patches for sale
at Farmington Police station
This is the third year Farmington Police Department have been tickled pink to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to raise money for breast cancer.
The Pink Patch Project raises awareness to encourage all women of any age to do monthly breast exams and schedule annual mammograms because early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer.
Farmington Police Sergeant Chris Lutz said 2021 was a successful fundraising year even during the pandemic.
“Despite the unconventional year, Dakota County agencies raised $24,500 in 2020 for the American Cancer Society. All the agencies have worked to have another fundraising successful year in 2021,” Lutz said.
Many local law enforcement agencies within Dakota County wore pink patches on their police uniforms in October during Breast Cancer Awareness month.
In honor of Amy Strese, wife of Farmington Police Officer Tom Strese, the police department created a challenge coin to support her cancer fight. The coin is available for the public to purchase. The coin is engraved with her initials on each side with a pink breast cancer ribbon and blue and yellow stripes to symbolize the police. The public can purchase the pink patches and challenge coins in the lobby of the Farmington Police station, 19500 Municipal Drive. Cash or checks are welcome and can be made to the American Cancer Society.
“It’s important to note that each officer sporting a pink patch purchased it themselves,” Lutz said. “We are proud to wear them in support of the American Cancer Society,” he added.
All proceeds from the Pink Patch Project will be presented to the American Cancer Society. The Pink Patch Project started in 2013 nationwide, and since then more than 900,000 patches have been sold throughout more than 500 law enforcement departments across the country.
Local police departments that took part in the Pink Patch Project fundraiser within Dakota County are Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville, Burnsville, Dakota County Sheriff, Hastings and Inver Grove Heights.
For more information about Farmington’s Pink Patch Project, contact Sgt. Lutz at fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.