Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford forecasts he is doing the work this year to get the department ready when the city’s police force loses four veteran officers who may choose to retire in four to five years.
Rutherford laid out department goals during a planning session with Farmington City Council on Friday, Feb. 7, at city hall.
Investigations division retirements
In February 2024 into the year 2025, Farmington Police will lose about 120 years of experience and institutional knowledge, Rutherford explained. This change in leadership is forecasted with the potential eligible retirements of Chief Rutherford, Deputy Chief of Police Constantineau, along with those of longtime veteran officers Detective Sgt. Jim Murphy and Detective Mark Sungren.
“One of the concerns I have with losing four people in those 12 months is that number one – four people in a span of 12 months and for a department our size is significant anyway but those four positions that are vital and critical positions, particularly the detective and the detective sergeant,” Rutherford said.
Full-time Det. Sungren has been working in this position for more than 10 years. Rutherford explained “It is the only detective position that we don’t rotate people through because I have always had the belief in the department that we should have one guy who is our go-to-guy if we have a case that we need to have investigated.”
The department rotating detective will be rotating out at about the same time, Rutherford said.
“Our entire investigations divisions is going to be turning over and it is going to require a lot of advanced planning and training and preparation to make sure that goes smoothly,” Rutherford said.
The department will need to find a future police sergeant to take the baton from Det. Murphy. Rutherford said he will focus on having people ready internally to be ready to take over for himself and the deputy police chief.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson asked if there are police ready to take over to make that an easier decision for the future city council and city administrator.
“We have people with the potential and I am convinced we have good people and I don’t have to concern myself with the police work because we have such an experienced department, and the police work takes care of itself so I can focus on the public outreach and communication with staff and council and various boards and commissions that we have to be members of,” Rutherford said.
The number of veteran police staff department over the years has led to a strong overall department, Rutherford said.
“It is a good problem to have and I don’t see the stress that I see in a lot of my peers,” Rutherford said.
In regards to the future department leadership and retirement, he said “I already have a good start on this because I have met with all the sergeants in the last couple weeks for performance reviews and I put feelers out about who is looking at advancement and I have some ideas in my head so we are prepared.”
FPD mission, vision, values
Another goal on tap this year will be leading the work to articulate a mission, vision and values statement for the police department.
“The mission is what we do and the vision is where we are going in the next few years and values is who are we, and the last time our department did anything like this was 30 years ago and we are a significantly different department than we were then and law enforcement has changed a lot,” he said.
Rutherford envisions discussion can take place at an annual supervisory retreat where supervisory staff can sit down and talk and work to compile a department vision and values document that can help lead the department. The retreat can aid him and the staff in developing the department goals.
“I can get their attention for a day and work on things like mission, vision and values, but I don’t want this to be just my thoughts and ideas because we have a very cohesive department and they need to have buy-in to who we are and where we are going and we need to be all pulling in the same direction,” Rutherford said.
Another goal would be for the Farmington Police Department to fully develop a domestic review response team.
“As many of you know, about six or eight months ago we have a victims’ advocate from 360 Communities that offices out of police headquarters once a week, and it has been very eye opening to have her available to us on a regular basis and there is more we can be doing for domestic assault victims and domestic assault issues in the community and it requires a more focused effort,” Rutherford said.
Department wellness, public outreach
Rutherford explained he is grateful his department is now part of a wellness program to encourage staff to work on improving physical and mental health.
Mayor Larson commented the wellness program investment is long overdue.
The program asks the department staff to be a part of annual consultations.
“We are receiving a ton of really good comments back even from some cops that I didn’t think and I think they are finding it helpful, and it is one of those things that for many years we have minimized the effects of repetitive emotional trauma on ourselves – we internalize it because we have a job to do, but it is tough and there is cumulative effect,” Rutherford said.
“They think in these wellness consultations that they are starting to see through these consultations that even with the people who thought it was not there, that it is there so it is a start,” Rutherford added.
Jennifer Gabbard, the city’s human resource director, said she heard potential new hire police officers ask if the city offered a wellness program during interviews in the past week.
“They ask what kind of wellness program do you provide to your police officers and it is really interesting and helpful that the department offers this and it is a great thing for the community to have well adjusted, wonderful police officers that are even better,” Gabbard said.
Wellness programs offered within law enforcement agencies is a growing initiative, but not all departments are doing it, Gabbard said.
Mayor Larson asked if the fire department is taking advantage of a wellness program. Gabbard said this is not in the budget right now.
“It is pretty important because they see some gruesome things, too,” Larson said.
A counseling center company in Lakeville provides wellness checks for the police department.
“They do specialize in law enforcement and public safety wellness,” Rutherford
Council Member Terry Donnelly said “It is a tough job because people are getting stranger all the time.”
Council Member Joshua Hoyt, who leads a suicide awareness and support group in Farmington, said today Dakota County employs a devoted position to support suicide awareness across the county, and there may be funding available for Farmington.
Each year Farmington Police lead annual community outreach events like the new Pink Patch Project to raise money locally for cancer, the Farmington Community Expo, Toys for Town, the Citizens’ Academy offered every other year, and the annual Night to Unite neighborhood block party event.
“The Pink Patch project was a significant addition this year and it was very well received,” Rutherford said. The fundraising, community outreach event was led by Police Officer Chris Lutz, who Rutherford commended for his passion and energy surrounding the community initiative and the philanthropic event.
Rutherford's goal this year will be to assign each department the task of leading one outreach event with a sergeant overseeing the community activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.