Items given to Farmington High youth,
families via 360 Communities programs
Last year housing became unsteady for some Farmington High School students during the pandemic.
When housing security was taken away from some students, many needs arose including the necessity of basic toiletries.
That is why Farmington Police Officer and School Resource Officer Lacey Neumann decided help students and local families.
Last year the Farmington Police Department put together the first Hygiene Drive.
Neumann began collecting donated toiletries to make them available to high school students. Other donated hygiene items were given to 360 Communities staff who work in the elementary and middle schools within Farmington Public Schools and who make home visits to students homes in Farmington.
“It started last year in COVID when kids were not in school,” Neumann said.
“Last year during COVID, we were made aware that kids were coming up homeless and did not have any toiletries, and that was another reason we started the Hygiene Drive to get youth the basic necessities, so they don’t get picked on,” said Neumann.
Last year the public stepped up to donate needed water bottles and headphones to distribute to youth at home distance learning.
“People here are amazing and they donated,” Neumann said.
Food items are available for students who are food insecure at Farmington High School in the Tiger Pantry. Neumann said if students are in need of grocery items from the pantry, they can ask for her help.
“If they wish to be private, I can help them and go pick out groceries,” in the Tiger Pantry, she said.
Neumann expressed it is hard to see youth who are so vulnerable and in need, But she understands if youth of any age are hungry or not clean, they cannot learn as well.
“This Hygiene Drive can help youth focus on school, and if we can help them through these tough spots or if they need a little help,” Neumann said.
The public is welcome to donate hygiene items year around, adding how the police department plans to keep on giving to help out youth and families since needs are ongoing.
“We are very thankful to this very giving community this year,” she said. The Hygiene Drive is going well, although there is still a need for diapers.
As a former school resource officer who worked in Roseville, she recalls when she saw a need, they decided to put together a clothing closet where youth could select clothing pieces.
“I wanted to try this first with deodorant and shampoo to give out to students who may be in families that are short on funds, where we give out hygiene items at school,” she said.
Feminine products are in great need now because they can be expensive, Neumann said.
Baby diapers are in great need, too. “We give out the diapers to the Lewis House shelter in Eagan,” she said.
There is also a great need for ethnic hair products that will be made available for students who need them.
Neumann works as the only police school resource officer in District 192. She works full-time with youth who attend the two Farmington middle schools and high school.
Building relationships and trust with students, Neumann said she witness all kinds of student needs. Some students may be homeless and others live within impoverished households with parents who may be having a hard time making ends meet.
Farmington Police ask the public to donate for the Hygiene Drive by the Dec. 10 deadline.
“We have a good start going but we do need diapers, and that is the number one thing we need,” Neumann said. Baby diapers are needed in sizes 1, 3 and 7, in addition to all baby basics toiletries like baby wipes and baby soap.
Donated toiletries and diapers can be dropped off at Farmington City Hall or Farmington Police station or within the 24-hour vestibule.
