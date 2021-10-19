Farmington Patriotic Day will be postponed until 2022, and a Best Of video will be streamed online to honor veterans’ service.
The committee met in August and decided to postpone the event. The 2020 Patriotic Day was cancelled during the pandemic.
Mark Toutge, a video production teacher at Farmington High School, is now working to produce a video tribute by Nov. 11, that will be called “The Best of Farmington Patriotic Days.”
This production will be streamed online to showcase the past 10 years of Patriotic Day programs. The video will feature inspiring music and speeches.
The online video will debut on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and will be shared on social media and on the Farmington Area Public Schools District 192 website.
