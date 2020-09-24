Concerns about negative impact of COVID-19 cited
A further paring of the budget in Farmington has led to the City Council approving on Monday night a 4.9 percent increase in the 2021 property tax levy and a 1.39 percent increase in general fund expenditures.
The increase is projected to lead to an approximate $40 increase for the city portion of property taxes on the average value home of $285,906, according to Finance Director Teah Malecha.
The council has discussed the budget and levy at work sessions in May, July, August and September. At those meetings council members expressed interest in lowering the tax impact from the budget due in large part to concerns about the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March much of daily life and commerce changed due to a stay-at-home order, the ordered closure of many businesses and other restrictions.
A previous version of the budget would have led to a 6 percent levy increase – a percentage increase that’s dropped during the process since May.
In addition to work to reduce the size of the budget since the initial requests came in, the rise is being tempered by an increase in the tax base due to continued housing and commercial development. That has led to a decline in the city’s tax rate from 50.97 percent in 2020 to 48.99 percent in 2021, which is good thing for taxpayers.
During the council’s Sept. 14 work session, 18 areas of the budget were highlighted as being reduced from 2020 to 2021.
The reductions list was not all inclusive, and among those included:
- Sealcoat was reduced $600,000 for the property tax levy. An additional $200,000 will come from liquor store proceeds resulting in a net reduction of $400,000.
- Fleet replacement reduced from $380,000 to $143,989 for police vehicles only. No other vehicle replacements are accounted for.
- The extension of 202nd Street into Farmington from Lakeville at the north end of Farmington High School was removed resulting in a $200,000 decrease to the property tax levy.
- The first year debt payment for the Highway 3 backage road of $126,000 has been moved to 2022.
- Downtown sidewalk replacement of $100,000 was removed.
- Building maintenance has been reduced $85,172.
- EDA funding was decreased from $70,000 to $40,000.
- Trail maintenance was decreased from $80,000 to $50,000.
- The $10,000 transfer to the Arena Capital Project fund has been removed for 2021.
“Each year it’s going to get harder and harder,” Council Member Joshua Hoyt said. “It’s unfortunate to see things pulled out – EDA funding and some capital improvements. At the end of the day, there is a lot of work still to be done. Credit to the staff for doing their part to pull their respective columns down.”
He said the levy increase is a comfortable number that is at least manageable for this year.
Council Member Terry Donnelly thanked the staff for all of the hard work in putting together a budget that was looked over and over and over again.
Mayor Todd Larson said the work wasn’t easy.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she doesn’t think anyone wants to see that high of an increase, but the city is managing as well as it possibly can.
She said a large chunk of the increase is coming from the debt levy, which includes projects the city had already committed to and couldn’t change.
The 2021 debt levy is 7.37 percent higher than in 2020. The increase in debt is due to the purchase of Ladder One for the Fire Department that will be arriving in early 2021, Malecha said.
All of the budgets include estimated human resource costs based on approved union contracts and estimates for employee benefits and worker’s compensation premiums, the city said. The union contracts were approved for 2019 through 2021 and include a 3 percent wage increase each year.
City staff noted that Human Resources completed a request for proposals process for staff health insurance, which resulted in over $100,000 in savings which impacts the general fund.
Budget setting was further complicated this year, as the city is projecting that revenues will decrease from 2020 to 2021 by 3.31 percent to $3.298 million.
Local Government Aid received from the state will decrease by $228,800 to $105,587 in 2021, and a reduction of $31,000 in MSA maintenance is anticipated for 2021.
Some areas that have seen a decrease in revenue due to COVID-19 are parks and recreation, the Rambling River Center and liquor licensing as part of the general fund. The reduction is predicted to continue into 2021 resulting in lower revenue receipts rather than the typical annual increase, the city said.
While the city sets the tax levy, the Dakota County assessor sets property values.
The estimated market value of the average residential home in Farmington increased 6.39 percent from $268,723 in 2019 to $285,906 in 2020. Values are one year behind and the 2020 numbers are payable 2021 values.
The 2020 increase is lower than the 6.42 percent increase from $253,204 in 2018 to $268,723 in 2019.
Proposed property tax statements are mailed to taxpayers in November.
The public input meeting prior to the adoption of the final 2021 budget and tax levy will be Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at Farmington City Hall.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.