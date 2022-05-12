District 192 needs to cut $4M
from budget due to shortfall
Farmington High School band students Leo Dennis says music serves as a guiding force in his life and has pushed him through hard times.
This varsity percussion band student joined several other band parents who spoke in opposition to potential band budget cuts during the Monday, May 9, Farmington School Board meeting at city hall.
Due to a projected $4 million district 2022-23 budget shortfall, the board will review district-wide budget cuts that could include reducing music staff and eliminating the eighth-grade jazz band program.
“Learning all the percussive instruments is like learning a new language – a language of love that overrides any fear about what is coming and getting lost in the music can distract from a bad home life or horrible things going on in the world,” Dennis said.
“Without music, life would be dull, and I genuinely would not be here today if it weren’t for music pushing me through hard times,” he said. “Music teachers save lives and inspire new ones.”
Nicole Colson, president of Farmington Tiger Band Booster Club, also spoke in opposition to the band program cuts.
“I could share with you the profound and lasting impact that our band program has had on our children and my family, from the first squawking notes at the end of fifth grade to the last jazz concert of senior year,” she said.
Colson asked the board to reconsider the band budget cuts of district music staff and the eighth-grade jazz band, in addition to cuts to the FHS capital outlay for music.
“I would like to speak for students who have yet to pick up an instrument,” Colson said.
“Coming off an isolating pandemic, it seems like we’re back to overall health and well-being with more access to social and emotional learning, not less,” she said. “These students deserve to have the windows and doors to music education thrown wide open with the very same opportunities offered to my own girls as they carve their paths through school.”
Raised by a father who worked as a lifelong administrator and mother who was an English teacher, Colson said she is a former journalist who has written stories about budget cuts.
“I’ve seen budget cuts take a toll from all angles, and I know fully well that public education is chronically underfunded and legislative gridlock is a barrier,” she said.
Colson said she understands the board does not take budget cuts lightly, but she urged them to reconsider the options.
“In light of ‘the spark’ we talk so much about, the one we hope students find in Farmington schools, let’s work to strengthen access to music and fine arts not as an extra, but as an essential capable of building character, to finding success, and strengthening our core values,” Colson said.
Karissa Dennis, a church choir music director, said: “I don’t envy the board’s job to reconcile the $4 million shortfall; however, I want to express concern over the proposed budget cuts to the band program.
“Students who are highly engaged in instrumental music are a year ahead of their peers academically, and music education can be the thing that improves the all-around, academic achievement and grades,” she said.
“Students’ mental health has suffered the last two years due to uncertainty and isolation on which has amplified anxiety and depression,” Karissa Dennis said.
She said participation in music offers a safe, non-judgmental space for students to express their emotions.
“Where they are encouraged to think creatively, develop collaboration skills and build trust – I have seen this in my own children as some days band rehearsal is their only motivation to go to school,” she said.
Currently, there are 20 eighth-graders registered to take jazz band at Boeckman Middle School next fall, Karissa Dennis said, and it would be disappointing to have the music program canceled.
“Farmington’s music program is amazing – the wind ensemble was the only high school band invited to perform at the MMEA (Minnesota Music Educators Association) in the mid-winter clinic,” she said.
The Farmington Tiger Marching Band won the Class AA state championship in the past year.
“Music and the arts are fundamental to our community, they build empathy in our society and promote problem-solving skills,” she said. “Please do what you can to keep our dynamic, charismatic teachers and music ensembles.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.